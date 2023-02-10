Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

You Me At Six New Album 'Truth Decay' Out Now!

Truth Decay features previous singles “DEEP CUTS,” “Mixed Emotions,” “No Future? Yeah Right” feat. Rou Reynolds of Enter Shikari, “heartLESS,” and more.

Feb. 10, 2023  
Truth Decay, the eighth studio album from English rock band You Me At Six is out now via Rise Records.

Truth Decay features previous singles "DEEP CUTS," "Mixed Emotions," "No Future? Yeah Right" feat. Rou Reynolds of Enter Shikari, "heartLESS," ":mydopamine:" and the recently released "God Bless The 90s Kids."

Recorded at Black Rock Studios in Santorini with producer Dan Austin, who previously worked with the band on VI and SUCKAPUNCH, Truth Decay is a retrospective album for You Me at Six. "We drew on inspiration from not only our peers in the period of 2006-2012, but also our own records from then as well," shares vocalist Josh Franceschi.

"We began to look back on all the things that made us want to be in a band in the first place and we wanted to make an album that came slightly easier to us. On previous albums, we'd been in the pursuit of a challenge but this time around it was simple if a song didn't make us jump round the room, we weren't using it."

"'Truth Decay is an honest depiction of my equilibrium and I," adds Franceschi about the album which explores themes of growing up, relationships, overcoming insecurities, and realizing self-worth. "Trying to find the good in bad moments. I think music should make you feel like it was written specifically for you. Ultimately, that's when a song really connects. When it hits you in feels but sparks a sense of euphoria also."

TRUTH DECAY TRACK LIST

  1. Deep Cuts
  2. Mixed Emotions (I Didn't Know How To Tell You What I Was Going Through)
  3. God Bless The 90s Kids
  4. After Love In The After Hours
  5. No Future? Yeah Right (ft. Rou Reynolds)
  6. heartLESS
  7. Who Needs Revenge When I've Got Ellen Rae
  8. Breakdown
  9. Traumatic Iconic
  10. :mydopamine:
  11. A Smile To Make You Weak(er) At The Knees
  12. Ultaviolence
  13. A Love Letter To Those Who Feel Lost (ft. Cody Frost)

Fifteen years and eight albums in, You Me At Six have cemented themselves as masters of their genre, representing pop rock & emo on a global level with two UK #1 albums including 2021's SUCKAPUNCH. With over half a billion streams across platforms, multiple chart-topping singles, and sold-out headlining tours around the globe, You Me At Six have truly proved their mainstream appeal.

You Me At Six is Josh Franceschi (vocals), Max Helyer (guitar), Chris Miller (guitar), Matt Barnes (bass), and Dan Flint (drums).



