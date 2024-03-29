Yot Clubs's New Album 'Rufus' Out Now

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Today, Yot Club, the indie-pop brainchild of Brooklyn-based Ryan Kaiser, releases his second studio album, Rufus, via Amuse. He also announces the music video for album focus track, “Human Nature,” releasing April 3rd at 8pm EST. Rufus sees Kaiser stepping out of his comfort zone and embracing collaboration, boasting co-writes from the likes of Tommy English (Carly Rae Jepsen, Kacey Musgraves), Brooklyn-based artist and songwriter Harrison Lipton, and singer Charli Adams, with Patrick Wimberly (Lil Yachty, Joji, Blood Orange, MGMT) on mixing duties, resulting in a 13-track anthology that captivates listeners with a bolder, brighter sonic landscape.

Rufus treats listeners to a deeper, more vulnerable look into the inner workings of Yot Club's thoughts through exploring themes of juxtaposition, introspection, and nostalgia through Kaiser's signature lo-fi sound and relatable storytelling. Focus track “Human Nature” is a lyrical earworm that serves as a compliment to previous track “2084” and explores the feeling of accepting that someone you once knew has now faded away.

“‘Human Nature' was one of the few songs on the album I didn't make alone,” shares Kaiser. “I wrote it with my friend Harrison Lipton at his parents' house in Connecticut. They lived in a really pretty area so it was nice to get out of the city for a couple of days and work out there. The song came together quickly and I knew early on I wanted it to be a single.”

First single “Pixel” instantly captivated with its moody, retro-futuristic feel, while the bittersweetness of “Nostalgia” served as a comforting reminder of the past. From the shimmering surf-pop of opener “Stuntman,” to the minor chord angst and quiet-loud-quiet pulse of “New Day,” to The Strokesian swoon of album closer “Lazy Eyes,” Kaiser's lo-fi hooks have a new cinematic scope. Rufus is not exactly Ryan Kaiser, but these snapshots capture the essence of his experiences: a bad relationship and fresh realizations; leaving it all behind to try and find footing in a shiny new city that maybe isn't exactly the imagined, mythologized creative utopia. It continues Kaiser's coming of age — looking back, picking it all apart, trying to work it all out, and constantly pushing forward.

Since adopting the Yot Club moniker in 2019, Kaiser has released countless singles (including platinum-certified “YKWIM?”) and EPs, earning him over one billion global streams and praise from outlets such as Rolling Stone, Earmilk, Ones To Watch, American Songwriter, and more. The Mississippi-raised artist released his debut album off the record in 2022, followed by a sold-out headlining tour across the United States.

Last month, Kaiser announced a North American headline tour with Boyscott in support of Rufus, with multiple dates selling out almost instantly and resulting in venue upgrades in both Boston, Los Angeles, and Toronto. Due to high demand after selling out the iconic Bowery Ballroom, a second New York City show at Baby's All Right in Brooklyn was also added to the end of the tour. A full list of dates can be found below, and fans can purchase tickets to the upcoming shows HERE.

TOUR DATES

April 25 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry *

April 27 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom (SOLD OUT) *

April 28 - Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club (VENUE UPGRADE)*

April 30 - Montreal, QE @ Petite Campus *

May 2 - Toronto, ON @ Lee's (VENUE UPGRADE) *

May 3 - Cleveland, OH @ Mahall's *

May 4 - Detroit, MI @ Loving Touch *

May 5 - Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall *

May 6 - Minneapolis, MN @ Amsterdam Bar & Hall *

May 7 - Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater *

May 10 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Block Party

May 13 - Portland, OR @ McMenamins Mission Theater *

May 14 - Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou's (SOLD OUT) *

May 16 - San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel *

May 17 - Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre (VENUE UPGRADE) *

May 18 - San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar *

May 20 - Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar *

May 22 - Austin, TX @ Antone's Nightclub *

May 23 - Dallas, TX @ Cambridge Room at House of Blues Dallas *

May 25 - Nashville, TN @ Basement East *

May 26 - Atlanta, GA @ Purgatory at The Masquerade *

May 28 - Orlando, FL @ Will's Pub *

May 29 - Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall *

May 31 - Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall at Capital Ale House *

June 1 - Washington, DC @ The Atlantis (SOLD OUT) *

June 2 - Brooklyn, NY @ Baby's All Right

Photo Credit: Ariel Fisher