Yot Club Announces Debut Album 'off the grid'

Rising singer, songwriter, and producer Yot Club has announced the release of his debut album, off the grid, out June 10 via amuse. His most vulnerable and honest music to date, off the grid is an expansive collection of lo-fi indie pop songs conveying the intense uncertainty we face alongside the thrills of excitement, transformation, and possibility. The album is available now for pre-save HERE.

Yot Club has also released his new single "cant celebrate," a bright and effervescent track that touches on a personal yet somewhat superstitious belief that you can't celebrate something until it's final. In the corresponding music video, directed by Sydney Ostrander (Chloe Moriondo, Meet Me @ The Altar, Beach Bunny), viewers are introduced to Yot Club's vivid and imaginative world as he attempts to break free from the mundane normality of everyday life - a recurrent theme throughout the forthcoming album.

"I wrote 'cant celebrate' right before I moved to Nashville and right when my music started to get noticed more," shares Yot Club. "I felt like there was a lot to celebrate but I was also scared to because I didn't want to jinx myself and ruin everything."

Ryan Kaiser, who creates music as Yot Club, wrote his upcoming album during his move from Mississippi to Nashville and was inspired by the patterns of individuals living in a small town. While many ache for a desire to explore the art and beauty of the world around us, people in these areas face a lack of opportunity and an illusion of camaraderie which results in longlasting mental and physical effects as they seek escapism.

Experiencing this first hand during a time of unease, Ryan instead focused on his excitement for the future in creating off the grid. The 11-track LP is a vivid pop prism incorporating synth pop elements of the 80s with shoegazing guitars and alternative bombast of the 90s resulting in a nostalgic yet refreshing sound.

"cant celebrate" is the second single from off the grid and follows the release of Yot Club's jangle-pop gem "u dont kno me," the album's opening track which speaks to the exasperating feeling of being stuck in a tedious cycle.

The song has received early support from Entertainment Tonight, BBC Radio 1, FLOOD Magazine, Ones To Watch, and idobi Radio among others and landed Yot Club on a variety of playlists including Apple Music's Untitled as well as Spotify's New Music Friday, All New Indie, Indie Brandneu, and Indie Arrivals, and on the cover of the Lo-Fi Indie playlist. Elsewhere on the record is surf-rock title track "off the grid," punkish sprint "down bad," swoony alt-ballad "priorities," and feel-good, pop charmer "it's all good." Full track listing for off the grid below.

Under the moniker Yot Club, Ryan catapulted from making Soundcloud demos in the corner of his bedroom to a viral sensation with major labels knocking down the door following the release of his song "YKWIM?" which racked up hundreds of millions of streams on Spotify. Choosing to further pursue his musical career, Ryan signed with independent label amuse and continued to piece together the sound he feels best represents who he is as a musician - writing, recording, mixing, and mastering all of his own music.

off the grid serves as a follow up to last year's exquisite EP, Santolina, and expands on Yot Club's signature sound: a charming, mischievous, and carefully-curated mix of watery bedroom guitar pop, hyper, lo-fi indie rock, wonky power pop, and trippy, bleached surf rock. To date, Yot Club has amassed over 275 million streams, earning a Gold single certification in the US and Canada with "YKWIM?," and garnered media support from the likes of Wonderland, American Songwriter, Hollywood Life, Earmilk, and Notion, among others, making him an artist to watch in 2022.

This summer, Yot Club will hit the road supporting Penelope Scott starting June 17th in Dallas, TX with performances in Austin, Houston, Atlanta, Nashville, Columbus, Detroit and Toronto. Then on July 8th, he'll join Vansire for a string of dates kicking off in Nashville, TN with stops in major cities such as Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Boston, Cleveland, and more before closing out the run in Pontiac on July 21st. Tickets are on sale now, more details here - full routing below.

While he might not be interested in fame, Yot Club has a big year ahead of him with his latest releases offering the first taste of what's to come as he continues to capture the surreal experience of being a young person in America in the form of authentic yet seemingly carefree music.

Watch the new music video here: