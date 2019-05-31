Yoshiki Sells Out Summer Concerts in Japan

?YOSHIKI's just announced his August 2019 Premium Dinner Shows in Tokyo have immediately sold out. This year marks the 6th anniversary of the event which has become one of Japan's most prestigious concert events of the summer. Ticket requests for the shows soared over 260X the number of available seats for a record 12 concerts in 7 days--an increase in both number and scale. The hotly sought-after tickets, which cost approximately $800.00 (U.S.) each, were exclusively sold to fans across the Yoshiki Mobile fan club, Yoshiki Channel, as well as YOSHIKI's exclusive Visa andMastercard.

The exclusive concerts will take place at the Grand Hyatt Tokyo Ballroom and feature YOSHIKI--composer, classically-trained pianist, rock drummer and leader of the rock band X JAPAN--on piano playing X JAPAN's renowned songs and his popular classical music compositions such as the theme for the Golden Globes and "Anniversary," composed for the 10th year of the Emperor of Japan's reign. YOSHIKI has also announced that he will premiere a new composition at the event.

"I usually don't like summer because I'm a nocturnal creature who dislikes the sun and heat," said YOSHIKI. "But ever since I started this show several years ago, I now look forward to the season. I'm truly grateful to all my fans who support me. I wish I could have adjusted my schedule to make room for more than 12 shows, but this is the best I can do at this time and I'm looking forward to seeing you all."

YOSHIKI and X JAPAN have headlined internationally famous large venues such as Madison Square Garden, Carnegie Hall and Wembley Arena, as well as selling out Japan's Tokyo Dome 18 times. The dinner events are an elegant, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for fans to see the celebrated artist, and visitors from overseas are increasing year by year because of YOSHIKI's active role on the world stage.

YOSHIKI's August 2019 Premium Dinner Shows in Tokyo will also feature YOSHIKI'srenowned fashion brand YOSHIKIMONO--his popular line of kimonos which has opened Tokyo Fashion Week--and a charity auction including his personal items and concert outfits for his non-profit 501(c)(3) Yoshiki Foundation America. Last year's auction raised 69 million yen ($630,000 U.S. approx.) for the foundation's work towards disaster relief, music education and humanitarian causes. YOSHIKI also donated $100,000 to Hurricane Harvey victims in the U.S. through The Recording Academy's MusiCares non-profit organization.

2019 has proved to be a busy year already for YOSHIKI with an increasing number of media projects, including composing the theme song and film score for the new film xXx 4, starring Vin Diesel, as well as the near completion of X JAPAN's new album.

EVENING/BREAKFAST WITH YOSHIKI 2019 IN TOKYO

Grand Hyatt Tokyo Ballroom

August 9 (Friday) Dinner Show SOLD OUT

August 10 (Saturday) Breakfast Show SOLD OUT

August 10 (Saturday) Dinner Show SOLD OUT

August 11 (Sunday) Breakfast Show SOLD OUT

August 11 (Sunday) Dinner Show SOLD OUT

August 12 (Monday) Breakfast Show SOLD OUT

August 12 (Monday) Dinner Show SOLD OUT

August 23 (Friday) Dinner Show SOLD OUT

August 24 (Saturday) Breakfast Show SOLD OUT

August 24 (Saturday) Dinner Show SOLD OUT

August 25 (Sunday) Breakfast Show SOLD OUT

August 25 (Sunday) Dinner Show SOLD OUT

[Breakfast Show]

• DOORS OPEN: 11:00am

• BREAKFAST S.A.T. 11:45am

• SHOW TIME: 1:00pm

• TICKET PRICE: 75,600 Yen (tax in)

[Dinner Show]

• DOORS OPEN: 5:30pm

• DINNER S.A.T. 6:30pm

• SHOW TIME: 8:00pm

• TICKET PRICE: 86,400 Yen (tax in)





