Yoke Lore Releases Debut Album Toward 'A Never Ending New Beginning'

Los Angeles based indie pop project Yoke Lore, the solo musical venture of Adrian Galvin, releases his debut full-length album, Toward A Never Ending New Beginning, out everywhere now via Yell House Records.

Yoke Lore’s first full length album, Toward A Never Ending New Beginning, solidifies Galvin as an indie pioneer, transcending beyond the genre with his unparalleled talent for captivating listeners with his distinct artistic vision and introspective lyricism. The album chronicles his journey of turning strengths into weaknesses, personal growth, and discovering who Yoke Lore truly is.

It’s an album full of reflection and raw, unfiltered honesty that will most definitely connect with listeners on a deeper level. Combining electronic beats with subtle instrumentation, each song on Toward A Never Ending New Beginning is sonically diverse and thoughtfully crafted debut body of work.

The album’s opener, “Cruciform I,” instantly establishes the reflective tone of the album with the first line, “I don’t wanna set myself on fire to keep you warm.” Over the course of the next 13 tracks, Galvin explores themes of love, loss, reckoning with overwhelming emotions, and the journey we take to become the best versions of ourselves.

The album invites listeners to embark on the journey of self-discovery along with Yoke Lore, from the fears of ruining something good in focus track “Enough,” to disrupting the norm in single “Shake” to being comfortable with loneliness in “Alone.” The final track, “Protégé,” concludes the album on an optimistic future-facing note, leaving listeners reflecting on their own future and the positivity it holds.

Galvin describes the album as an act of resistance and revolution. “I don’t want to be attached to my doubts,” he says. “To be rich is to be saved, to be poor is to be doomed. You could achieve wealth and thus salvation by accumulating enough wealth and if you weren’t making that your express purpose in life then what the hell were you doing? I see art and love as a rebellion to this idea, I also see the exploration of self doubt as a rebellion to this idea. I see the acceptance of failure as a rebellion against this idea. And thus I see Yoke Lore as a way through it. Toward a never ending new beginning.”

Last month, Yoke Lore embarked on the 23-date ‘Holy Havoc’ World Tour, which has seen the artist selling out numerous dates coast-to-coast including Irving Plaza in New York City and Metro in Chicago. The first leg of the tour concludes tomorrow in Vancouver, BC. It will continue in October, with the singer heading to Australia. After a run with The Head and The Heart on select dates in November, the singer will end his headline run in the UK and Europe early next year. Tickets are on sale now - see HERE.

Prior to the release of Toward A Never Ending New Beginning, Yoke Lore released standout singles such as “Goodpain,” “Chin Up,” and “Beige,” which earned him an RIAA Gold certification. With over 450M+ streams to his name and tours across the globe under his belt, including a recent run with Goth Babe, Yoke Lore has garnered a loyal fanbase and widespread acclaim from both critics and fellow musicians alike and established himself as a notable force in the indie scene.

UPCOMING YOKE LORE TOUR DATES

September 22 - Showbox - Seattle, WA

September 23 - Hollywood Theatre - Vancouver, BC

October 4 - The Brightside Brisbane - Fortitude Valley, Australia

October 5 - The Great Club - Marrickville, Australia

October 6 - The Lansdowne Hotel - Sydney, Australia

October 7 - The Gasometer Hotel - Melbourne, Australia

October 8 - Shotkickers - Thornbury, Australia

November 9 - The Andrew J Brady Music Center - Cincinnati, OH *

November 12 - Capitol Theatre - Davenport, IA *

November 13 - Liberty Hall - Lawrence, KS *

November 16 - JJ’s Live - Fayetteville, AR *

November 17 - Minglewood Hall - Memphis, TN *

November 18 - Orpheum Theatre - New Orleans, LA *

January 16 - Academy Green Room - Dublin, IR

January 18 - Oran Mor - Glasgow, UK

January 19 - The Deaf Institute - Manchester, UK

January 20 - Headrow House - Leeds, UK

January 22 - Patterns - Brighton, UK

January 23 - Scala - London, UK

January 25 - Les Etoiles Theatre - Paris, FR

January 26 - Trix Bar - Antwerp, BE

January 27 - Bitterzoet - Amsterdam, NL

January 29 - Yuca - Cologne, DE

January 30 - Prinzenbar - Hamburg, DE

February 1 - Nalen Klubb - Stockholm, SE

February 2 - Belleville - Oslo, NO

February 4 - Lille Vega - Copenhagen, DK

February 5 - Privatclub - Berlin, DE

February 6 - Hydrozagadka - Warsaw, PL

February 7 - Loftas - Vilnius, LT

February 9 - Cafe v Lese - Prague, CZ

February 11 - Ampere - Munich, DE

February 12 - Zurich - Switzerland, CH

* Supporting The Head and The Heart

Photo Credit: Tanner Deutsch