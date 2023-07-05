Yoasobi's Hit Song 'Idol' Reaches #7 on the Billboard Global 200

“Idol” is a collaboration with popular anime series “Oshi no Ko,” based on the manga series written by Akasaka Aka and illustrated by Yokoyari Mengo. 

By: Jul. 05, 2023

POPULAR

Interview: How Idina Menzel Is Giving Back This Pride Month Photo 1 Interview: How Idina Menzel Is Giving Back This Pride Month
Review: TAYLOR SWIFT - THE ERAS TOUR at U.S. Bank Stadium Photo 2 Review: TAYLOR SWIFT - THE ERAS TOUR at U.S. Bank Stadium
Music Review: NEW YORK, NEW YORK Sounds Good, Sounds Good Photo 3 NEW YORK, NEW YORK A Cast Album Done Right
Sara Bareilles to Hold Benefit Concerts This Month in Effort to Save Rockwood Music Hall Photo 4 Sara Bareilles to Hold Benefit Concerts This Month in Effort to Save Rockwood Music Hall

Yoasobi's Hit Song 'Idol' Reaches #7 on the Billboard Global 200

YOASOBI’s hit song “Idol” reaches #7 on the Billboard Global 200, marking the highest ever position for a J-POP artist and single performed in Japanese, and continues to climb charts worldwide. The song has been in the Top 10 of the Billboard Global 200 for eight weeks in a row.

“Idol” will be released on 7 inch vinyl on July 26 in a limited quantity. The special disc features “Idol” plus three other versions of the song including the opening theme for the anime series “Oshi no Ko”. Pre-orders begin today.

“Idol” is a collaboration with popular anime series “Oshi no Ko,” based on the manga series written by Akasaka Aka and illustrated by Yokoyari Mengo. 

YOASOBI embarked on their first arena tour, “DENKOSEKKA,” this month to sold out audiences with 14 shows in seven cities in Japan. The performance video of “Idol” from the June 4 Saitama Super Arena is now available on YouTube.

In the midst of this success, the superstar duo will perform in the States for the first time ever at this year’s Head In The Clouds Festival in Los Angeles on August 6. Additionally, they recently confirmed they’ll be opening for Coldplay on their “Music of the Spheres World Tour,” November 7 and 8 at Tokyo Dome.

In celebration of “Idol’s” massive global success, YOASOBI recently released an English version of the track which has accumulated over 17 million music video views and counting.

On April 24, TikTok LIVE streamed a performance from the band marking the highest viewership of any live performance by a Japanese artist on the platform, with a cumulative total of approximately 630,000 viewers and more than 120,000 simultaneous viewers.

“Idol” follows last year’s acclaimed English language EP, E-Side 2, of which Teen Vogue raves, “Ayase and ikura have become permanent fixtures on Japan’s music charts while also making waves internationally.”

In August of last year, the duo performed at major summer festivals in Japan, and in December performed at their first overseas festivals in Jakarta and Manilla. Currently, YOASOBI are on their first arena tour across Japan, which includes stops in Osaka, Sapporo, Sendai and more.

Comprised of composer Ayase and vocalist ikura, YOASOBI is known for turning novels into music. In 2021, YOASOBI released E-Side as well as their Japanese album THE BOOK 2. Last year, they released E-Side 2 as well as “好きだ [Sukida],” a song which was part of their ongoing collaboration with Naoki Award-winning authors Rio Shimamoto, Mizuki Tsujimura, Miyuki Miyabe and Eto Mori.

“好きだ [Sukida]” is based on Mori’s original novel, Hikari No Tane (Seed of Light) A Story to Read When You First Profess Your Love, which tells the story of a high school student professing her love to her childhood best friend.

Image from “DENKOSEKKA” tour


RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Dominic Fike Announces First-Ever UK Shows Photo
Dominic Fike Announces First-Ever UK Shows

Dominic Fike announces his first-ever UK shows as part of the Don’t Stare At The Sun tour! The tour kicks off September 19th in Glasgow and will see Dominic perform in Manchester, Birmingham, and London. Dominic’s first UK shows will see him perform his upcoming album Sunburn, 2020’s critically acclaimed What Could Possibly Go Wrong?.

2
Henri Pfr & Iova Drop Pop Dance Anthem Who Are You Photo
Henri Pfr & Iova Drop Pop Dance Anthem 'Who Are You'

The classically trained composer, producer, DJ and pianist has collaborated with the likes of Robin Shultz, Gabry Ponte, KSHMR, and Blasterjaxx and released on imprints like Armada Music, Sony, Ultra, Soave, and Warner. The 27 year old is known for hits such as collaboration with Gabry Ponte The Feeling.

3
Randall Drops Vocal Mix of Hit Wahran Photo
Randall Drops Vocal Mix of Hit 'Wahran'

Since learning how to DJ at 16, Algerian native RANDALL has steadily risen the ranks to international success. The DJ and producer’s unique blend of Algerian dance music and EDM has landed collaborations with the likes of DJ Yo!, Ragheb Alama, Anas and more and collected millions of streams on singles such as his remix of Anas’ Choix de Vie.

4
Baby Got Back Talk Release New Single Im Sorry Im a Moron, But Also, Help Photo
Baby Got Back Talk Release New Single 'I'm Sorry I'm a Moron, But Also, Help'

New Your City alterna-punks Baby Got Back Talk are debuting the new single and music video 'I'm Sorry I'm a Moron, But Also, Help,' off their upcoming 'Wince, Repeat' EP. The band teamed with producer John Naclerio (Just Surrender, The Audition) at Nada Recording Studios for their 2022 EP, 'Existential Shred' (Wiretap Records).

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Video: Bernadette Peters Dances Her Way onto LIVE! to Discuss Broadway BarksVideo: Bernadette Peters Dances Her Way onto LIVE! to Discuss Broadway Barks
Sydney Sprague to Release New Album 'somebody in hell loves you' in SeptemberSydney Sprague to Release New Album 'somebody in hell loves you' in September
Julie Byrne's New Album 'The Greater Wings' out on FridayJulie Byrne's New Album 'The Greater Wings' out on Friday
McKOWSKI Releases Cinematic New Single 'Lake'McKOWSKI Releases Cinematic New Single 'Lake'

Videos

Video: Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE Video Video: Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE
Sebastián Yatra Joins Lang Lang For 'Dos Oruguitas' Performance Video
Sebastián Yatra Joins Lang Lang For 'Dos Oruguitas' Performance
Go Behind Reneé Rapp's 'Snow Angel' Music Video Video
Go Behind Reneé Rapp's 'Snow Angel' Music Video
Experience Kesha's 'GAG ORDER' Songs From Outer Space: Watch the Acoustic Performance Video
Experience Kesha's 'GAG ORDER' Songs From Outer Space: Watch the Acoustic Performance
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
MJ THE MUSICAL
THE LION KING
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
PARADE
ALEX EDELMAN: JUST FOR US