YOASOBI’s hit song “Idol” reaches #7 on the Billboard Global 200, marking the highest ever position for a J-POP artist and single performed in Japanese, and continues to climb charts worldwide. The song has been in the Top 10 of the Billboard Global 200 for eight weeks in a row.

“Idol” will be released on 7 inch vinyl on July 26 in a limited quantity. The special disc features “Idol” plus three other versions of the song including the opening theme for the anime series “Oshi no Ko”. Pre-orders begin today.

“Idol” is a collaboration with popular anime series “Oshi no Ko,” based on the manga series written by Akasaka Aka and illustrated by Yokoyari Mengo.

YOASOBI embarked on their first arena tour, “DENKOSEKKA,” this month to sold out audiences with 14 shows in seven cities in Japan. The performance video of “Idol” from the June 4 Saitama Super Arena is now available on YouTube.

In the midst of this success, the superstar duo will perform in the States for the first time ever at this year’s Head In The Clouds Festival in Los Angeles on August 6. Additionally, they recently confirmed they’ll be opening for Coldplay on their “Music of the Spheres World Tour,” November 7 and 8 at Tokyo Dome.

In celebration of “Idol’s” massive global success, YOASOBI recently released an English version of the track which has accumulated over 17 million music video views and counting.

On April 24, TikTok LIVE streamed a performance from the band marking the highest viewership of any live performance by a Japanese artist on the platform, with a cumulative total of approximately 630,000 viewers and more than 120,000 simultaneous viewers.

“Idol” follows last year’s acclaimed English language EP, E-Side 2, of which Teen Vogue raves, “Ayase and ikura have become permanent fixtures on Japan’s music charts while also making waves internationally.”

In August of last year, the duo performed at major summer festivals in Japan, and in December performed at their first overseas festivals in Jakarta and Manilla. Currently, YOASOBI are on their first arena tour across Japan, which includes stops in Osaka, Sapporo, Sendai and more.

Comprised of composer Ayase and vocalist ikura, YOASOBI is known for turning novels into music. In 2021, YOASOBI released E-Side as well as their Japanese album THE BOOK 2. Last year, they released E-Side 2 as well as “好きだ [Sukida],” a song which was part of their ongoing collaboration with Naoki Award-winning authors Rio Shimamoto, Mizuki Tsujimura, Miyuki Miyabe and Eto Mori.

“好きだ [Sukida]” is based on Mori’s original novel, Hikari No Tane (Seed of Light) A Story to Read When You First Profess Your Love, which tells the story of a high school student professing her love to her childhood best friend.