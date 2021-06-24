Yacht Rock Revue Announce 2021 Tour Dates

The Atlanta-based Yacht Rock Revue has announced new tour dates for this summer. Kicking off July 1st, the tour will see the 9-piece tribute group playing venues across the Northeast, Midwest, and South. "Our fans have always been incredible" writes YRR frontman Nicholas Niespodziani. "But after hundreds - literally hundreds - of livestream shows over the course of the last year, we forged an incredible new bond over margaritas and vacation dreams and exploring every corner of the vast Yacht Rock universe. We got each other through this, and that's going to make reuniting with them this summer even more powerful." See below for a complete list of dates. Tickets are currently on sale HERE.

Yacht Rock Revue has also announced "Steal Away: Escape To Jamaica," for February 5th - 9th, at the Jewel Paradise Cove in Runaway Bay, Jamaica. The all-inclusive package vacation experience will also feature performances by Ambrosia and Robbie Dupree. Tickets and more info are available HERE.

YRR is a genuine touring phenomenon, consistently selling out venues across the country and bringing out their dedicated fanbase (AKA "Anchorheads") to every show in captain's hats and boat shoes, ready to raise a glass and sing along with the group. Rolling Stone and Entertainment Weekly have acclaimed their mastery of the genre and ability to wow concert-goers with their irreverent yet sincere note-perfect renditions of classic hits. Industry trades Pollstar and Fox Business have acknowledged YRR's impressive box office success writing "While the band may be having fun with the trappings of the Steely Dan, Michael McDonald and Kenny Loggins era of rock, the business it's doing is serious."

YRR's spot-on renditions of Hall & Oates, Michael McDonald, Steely Dan, and the other hit makers of the 1970s has enthralled fans across the United States. The band will also be performing songs from their debut album HOT DADS in TIGHT JEANS, which Rolling Stone praised writing, "Songs like 'The Doobie Bounce' and 'Step,' with their layered production and Niespodziani's sky-high falsetto, transform the staid notion of yacht rock - or, more broadly, soft rock - into something immersive and, dare one say, hip and cool. These are tracks that could slide in comfortably next to anything off Tame Impala's latest..."

Tour Dates:

07/01 - Selbyville, DE @ The Freeman Arts Pavilion

07/10 - Aspen, CO @ Belly Up

07/11 - Steamboat Springs, CO @ Strings Music Festival

07/16 - Houston, TX @ The Ballroom at Warehouse Live

07/17 - Austin, TX @ Emo's Austin

07/30 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Pabst Theater

07/31 - Highland Park, IL @ Ravinia Festival

08/05 - Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion

08/07 - Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage

08/13 - Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

08/14 - Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

08/19 - Gilford, NH@ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

08/20 - New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17

08/21 - Webster, MA @ Indian Ranch

08/22 - Vienna, VA @ Filene Center at Wolf Trap

08/28 - Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

09/24 - Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

09/30 - Columbia, SC @ Township Auditorium

10/01 - Isle Of Palms, SC @ The Windjammer

10/28 - Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre

10/29 - Chattanooga, TN @ The Signal

10/30 - Charlotte, NC @ Moo & Brew

02/05 - Runaway Bay, Jamaica @ Jewel Paradise Cove

02/06 - Runaway Bay, Jamaica @ Jewel Paradise Cove

02/07 - Runaway Bay, Jamaica @ Jewel Paradise Cove

02/08 - Runaway Bay, Jamaica @ Jewel Paradise Cove

02/09 - Runaway Bay, Jamaica @ Jewel Paradise Cove