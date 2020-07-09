YEAR0001 Debuts RIFT ONE Compilation

Stockholm-based multidisciplinary record label, management and creative studio YEAR0001 debuts RIFT One, the first installment in a series of releases curated by the collective.

Listen below!

The compilation features contributions and commissions by a variety of innovative and influential artists from around the world including Mechatok, Bloodz Boi, Nadia Tehran and Mssingno, plus Swedish mainstays Bladee, Namasenda, Toxe and more.

By releasing this compilation ahead of schedule and donating all proceeds from purchases directly to community bail funds, mutual aid funds and racial justice organisers, YEAR0001 hopes to make a small contribution towards awareness and change, and encourage the community to act against injustice and stand together in solidarity.

All future entries of the RIFT compilation series will also donate to humanitarian organisations and funds.

Related Articles View More Music Stories