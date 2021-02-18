YBN Nahmir & 21 Savage Reveal Visual For 'Opp Stoppa' Remix

YBN Nahmir and 21 Savage are back again with the official companion visual to "Opp Stoppa" remix. The Rock Davis-directed and ABG_GFX-produced video is now streaming via YouTube HERE. The remix saw incredible playlisting support from Spotify's Rap Caviar, Apple Music's The Plug, the cover of Amazon's Hype Music and a feature as Amazon Music's Song of The Day. Stream "Opp Stoppa (ft. 21 Savage) via Art@War/Atlantic Records HERE; view the official lyric video HERE.

The original viral single, "Opp Stoppa," surpassed 1 million TikTok video creations with organic support from some of the platform's biggest influencers. It became TikTok's #1 sound and the official music video now boasts 9.7 million views, signifying the track as a certified hit amongst YBN Nahmir's fan base and beyond.

"Opp Stoppa (ft. 21 Savage)" marks the latest in a series of explosive new releases from YBN Nahmir, following tracks like "Wake Up," which REVOLT raves, "It's clear that, despite the pandemic, YBN Nahmir continues to live his life to the fullest." Last year, YBN Nahmir put his energy towards unfurling a string of powerhouse singles, including "Pop Like This (ft. Yo Gotti)," "Talkin," and "2 Seater (ft. G-Eazy & Offset)," all joined by official videos streaming via YouTube. The latter track - produced by Go Grizzly, Smash David, and Hitmaka - is a fast-proven fan favorite, boasting over 30 million worldwide streams and upwards of 7.5 million views of its official music video.

Named among XXL's stacked 2018 Freshman Class, YBN Nahmir has been on an extraordinary creative run these past two years, highlighted by the breakthrough success of 2018's RIAA gold certified YBN: THE MIXTAPE. In recent years, YBN Nahmir has collaborated with a multitude of artists, including 21 Savage, Chris Brown, Blueface, City Girls, Tyga, Hitmaka and more.

