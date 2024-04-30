Xdinary Heroes Releases First Full-Length Album 'Troubleshooting'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Xdinary Heroes, the South Korean rock band under JYP Entertainment's sub-label STUDIO J, has released their first full length studio album, Troubleshooting.

Containing 10 powerful new tracks, the hard-hitting and explosive album showcases the group at their best. Blending signature hard rock production with prolific and thought-provoking lyrics, the album reminds audiences of the depth the group possesses not only as musicians, but as artists.

Opening with “No Matter,” a fiery track setting the album’s eruptive tone, listeners are then transitioned into the slow and melodically driven intro for the album’s focus track, “Little Things,” before it kicks into high gear to become a full-blown pop-punk anthem. Today, the group released a music video for “Little Things” to coincide with the album release. Watch HERE.

Other album highlights include “Paint It,” a melodic driven anthem with an inspiring message to stand up and take on the world in your own way; “Dreaming Girl,” a rock ballad with soaring vocal melodies and infectious guitar riffs; “until the end of time,” a ballad that sees the group grappling with the sadness often caused by the finite nature of time; and “MONEYBALL,” highlighted not only by heavy guitar riffs and an aggressive bass line, but also its blend of soaring vocals and syncopated rhythmic beats.

The highly anticipated release comes on the heels of the group’s 4th EP, Livelock, which featured hit single, “Break the Brake,” and was followed by a headlining world tour of the same name. Having initially kicked off in Seoul in early November of 2023, a highly successful European leg followed which included stops in Paris, London, Frankfurt, Madrid, Milan, and Warsaw. The group then traveled to Indonesia, Taipei, and Manila, with the final date taking place in Thailand. Recently, the group had a major win at the Seoul Music Awards, where they took home the prestigious “Band Award.”

Xdinary Heroes’ first full length album, Troubleshooting, is out now on all platforms. Listen HERE and watch the music video for “Little Things” HERE.

Troubleshooting Track List:

No Matter Little Things UNDEFINED Paint It Money On My Mind Dreaming Girl until the end of time Walking to the Moon MONEYBALL Night of Fireworks

About Xdinary Heroes:

Hailing from South Korea, Xdinary Heroes burst onto the global music scene in December 2021 through JYP Entertainment. Their infectious, heavy-hitting debut single, “Happy Death Day,” garnered the group critical buzz, entering Billboard’s World Digital Sales Chart at #12. That effort was followed by a slew of critically praised EP releases in 2022 and 2023 including Hello, world!, Overload, and Deadlock. Overload, which released in November 2022, entered Billboard’s Heatseekers Chart at #19, and Billboard’s World Albums Chart at #14 upon its release.

In October 2023, Xdinary Heroes released their fourth EP, Livelock, which was praised amongst the group’s fan community for its driving energy, and thicker, more rocking sound. The EP depicts the band’s growth as artists while navigating the transition between the real world and “♭form,” a concept term that represents the groups on-stage alter-ego, where they transform into heroes. Livelock takes its name from the computer programming term “infinite repetition,” which follows the other IT-themed names of the group’s previous three releases. The collective result represents a cohesive spectrum of sound carried across all of the group’s releases to date, each linked together not only by their ability to engage listeners with intriguing storytelling and personas, but also explosive instrumental capabilities and a distinctive musical identity.

The name Xdinary Heroes is an abbreviation of “Extra-ordinary Heroes,” through which the group hopes to uplift fans and show that “anyone can become a hero.” That message has resonated with listeners worldwide who have embraced the group for their extraordinary music and unique concepts, perhaps setting the stage for them to be Gen Z’s next global sensation. Xdinary Heroes is Gun-il (drums), Jungsu (keyboards), Gaon (guitarist and rapper), O.de (keyboards, synths and rapper), Jun Han (guitarist), and Jooyeon (vocals and bass).

Their first full length album, Troubleshooting, is out now on all platforms

