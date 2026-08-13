XTASIS: Nickoog_CLK and Standly Deliver Long-Awaited Collaboration

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Nickoog_CLK and Standly have released XTASIS, a collaboration that fans of both urban music artists had been requesting on social media. The song blends Nickoog_CLK's signature style with Standly's versatility, and arrives alongside an accompanying music video. Nickoog described the release as a way of finally delivering on a long-standing request from listeners, calling the track pure energy.

Driven by chemistry, energy and melody, 'XTASIS' brings together Nickoog's Signature Sound with Standly's versatility. The track is rooted in both friendship and a natural creative connection between two of the most prominent voices in today's Chilean urban music scene.

'With Standly, we owed this one to the fans. They had been asking us for a song together for a long time, and 'XTASIS' felt like the perfect way to give it to them. It's pure energy, and I hope they enjoy it as much as we enjoyed creating it for them,' says Nickoog.

A First Taste Of What's Next

Beyond delivering a highly anticipated collaboration, 'XTASIS' also opens the door to Nickoog's next chapter. The single serves as an official preview of his upcoming album, a project set to arrive soon and one that promises to mark an important evolution in his career.

With contemporary production, direct lyrics and a beat built for the dance floor, 'XTASIS' offers an early glimpse into the direction of the forthcoming project: a more mature, distinctly urban sound created to connect with the streets and the audience that has followed Nickoog throughout his rise.

Nickoog has established himself as one of the most consistent names in Chile's urban music scene, building a catalog that includes fan favorites such as 'Somos Diferentes (Remix),' 'Salimos del tarro,' 'Phillie y Botella,' 'Niña bonita' and 'Amores como el nuestro,' among others.

For 'XTASIS,' he once again connects with Standly, an artist who has remained among the standout figures of the urban movement, earning recognition both in Chile and beyond.

'XTASIS' by Nickoog_CLK ft. Standly is available now on all digital streaming platforms. The official music video is also available on Nickoog_CLK's official YouTube channel.

XTASIS also functions as an official preview of Nickoog_CLK's upcoming album, a project the artist says will mark a new chapter in his career. The single follows previous releases including Somos Diferentes (Remix), Salimos Del Tarro, Phillie Y Botella, Niña Bonita and Amores Como El Nuestro. The song and its music video are now available on streaming platforms and YouTube.

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