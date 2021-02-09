X Release 'Xtras' on Feb. 9

X are kicking 2021 off with some new music! Two b-sides culled from their critically acclaimed album, Alphabetland, are set for release on February 9, 2021. Xtras will feature "True Love, Pt. 3" a new rockabilly revved-up version of an X classic, and "Strange Life" featuring The Doors Robby Krieger on slide guitar. Stream or purchase the tracks, HERE.

"Robby came down on our last day in the studio and played on 'Strange Life'. How fitting and how wondrous! And can there ever be enough 'True Love'?" explains Exene. "Writing this reminds me of how much fun it was being in the studio with Rob Schnapf. He is a great producer and really helped make Alphabetland happen."

After a 'surprise' album drop via Bandcamp on April 22, 2020 one of the greatest punk rock bands returned with a collection of songs that may be one of the best in their career! It was included on many critical Top Releases in 2020 lists, including NPR, Los Angeles Times, Spin, Yahoo! and more. Alphabetland is currently available on all streaming platforms in addition to physically at record stores across the country.

It's been 35 years since the original line up of - Exene Cervenka, John Doe, Billy Zoom, and DJ Bonebrake have released a new album and the reactions have been swift and nothing short of amazing. Praise from fans and critics alike has poured in since the release with limited pre-order colored vinyl selling out in one-hour on Bandcamp. The legendary quartet entered the studio in Nov 2018 to record fresh material for the first time since 1985's Ain't Love Grand. Five songs were recorded over the course of two days with producer Rob Schnapf. Last January 2020, the band re-entered the studio to finish recording the album, again with Rob Schnapf and seven more original tracks were laid down, 11 of the songs appear on Alphabetland.