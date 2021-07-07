X. ARI Set To Release New EP 'Anja' on July 23rd

Los Angles based Toronto born Alt-Pop singer-songwriter, mental health & LGBTQIA+ advocate X. ARI is set to release her new EP Anja on July 23rd. When it comes to her life and her music X. ARI has a simple, but profound motto: "Pain Into Power" which means "turning your weaknesses into your biggest strengths, thereby making your burdens your blessings." Throughout her career X. ARI has always made it a point to show her powerful story of living and thriving with several mental health challenges (ADHD, Bipolar 1, Psychosis, Sleep Paralysis, OCD, PTSD episodes, Anxiety, and Depression); with the hope of helping others know they are not the only ones out there and show that they can also have a fulfilling life despite diagnoses.

This forthcoming EP is dedicated to X. ARI's first ever girlfriend Anja much like her past music focusing on her personal life experiences, this time focusing on her new found sexuality and relationship as she has on already released tracks "Good For Me" and "She Knows" from the EP. X. ARI's goal is to make a global impact as not only an artist, but as an advocate, and public speaker to spread her message of love, light, and self-care resources to help heal the world.



When asked about her upcoming release X. ARI said, " My fifth EP Anja is dedicated to my first ever girlfriend. Our love has been life changing and healing for me. After a lifetime of dating men I am so grateful for listening to my spirit guides and allowing myself to be open to a partnership with a woman. Anja and I met in November, 2020 and I was so inspired by our connection that songs just poured out of me like a running tap. It's been so exciting to write love songs from an authentic place of deep love and inner transformation. I always felt at home in the LGBTQ+ community and it's no wonder I felt that way because I have always been fluid but I didn't know it truly until I met Anja. This 4 song EP is all for my dear Anja and "She Knows It" - We "started as strangers, now you're my saviour" and I know without a doubt you're what's "Good for Me". Anja you're my "All in One". I love you. Thank you for being my muse, biggest supporter, and the most considerate partner I could ever dream of. "



On top of her forthcoming EP X. ARI has a lot planned for 2021 with upcoming concerts scheduled as the world begins to open back up. The first concert X. ARI will be performing at in the build up to the release of Anja will be at Proud & Loud Concert an upcoming pride music festival coming to Los Angeles on June 22nd. In addition to X. ARI the festival will feature performances from, trans artist, Ryan Cassata, Hairspray star, Nikki Blonsky and more. The concert will be hosted by Juan Acosta, co-author of Lady Gaga's New York Times best seller book "Channel Kindness," with partial proceeds of X. ARI's ticket sales are going to NAMI Westside LA (National Alliance on Mental Illness) a charity that is extremely important to X. ARI. Stay tuned X. ARI's socials below for more information on the release of Anja in addition to updates on upcoming concerts.