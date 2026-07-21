Wynonna Releases Video for New Song 'Am I Missing Out' Ahead of Upcoming Album

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Wynonna has released a music video for her new song 'Am I Missing Out,' ahead of a new studio album set to arrive on October 2.

Photo Credit: Thomas Crabtree

Called 'a legend of legends' by NPR, Wynonna Judd announced her first new studio album in a decade. Titled 'The Hard Truth' and coming out on October 2 on ANTI- Records, these ten songs feature her first-ever album co-writes and speak directly to the highs and lows of her own life's journey.

'I've spent a lifetime singing about heartbreak, healing, faith, and survival, but I've never made a record like this one,' Wynonna explained. 'These songs tell the truth about where I've been, what I've lost, what I've overcome, and who I've become. This album asked me to be brave enough to tell the truth—even when my voice shook. It challenged me to let go of perfectionism and embrace the beauty of honest emotion.'

'Am I Missing Out' is sung from the perspective of a young Wynonna realizing some essential part of herself was eclipsed in a world where she had to grow up overnight. In every artist's life, there are seasons when relevance feels fragile. The song rises from that place of questioning — a heartfelt cry to God, asking what's missing and why the emptiness lingers. It captures the quiet ache that can exist even at the height of success.

A star her entire adult life, Wynonna's first number one hit, 'Mama He's Crazy,' was released while she was still a teenager. It was the first of eight consecutive number one singles she released with her mother Naomi, performing as The Judds. When Wynonna set out on her own in 1991, her first three solo singles likewise topped the Country charts. Since then, she's had multiple solo albums reach multi-platinum sales. She has performed everywhere from The Oprah Winfrey Show and the Kentucky Derby to the Super Bowl halftime show.

'The Hard Truth' has a major contributor in the form of producer Cactus Moser, Wynonna's partner in music and life. 'Being a part of this record and helping bring these songs to life as its producer, has been the most important work I've known,' said Moser. 'We started with nothing but a feeling and emotion and ended up with an entire album that captures Wynonna's story with a level of honesty she's never experienced in her career. It's the kind of record that makes a difference and reminds you why music exists in the first place.'

'The Hard Truth' strips away layer after layer of the lush production that defined Wynonna's previous recordings, delivering her most personal and powerful work yet. Limited edition color vinyl is available for pre-order at https://www.wynonna.com/. Currently on a co-headlining tour with Melissa Etheridge, Wynonna will also be performing in her home state of Kentucky around the album's release and has announced a New York City show at Bowery Ballroom.

TRACKLIST: 'THE HARD TRUTH'

1. Prelude (All Downhill From Ashland)

2. All Downhill From Ashland

3. Everything (feat. Patterson Hood)

4. Am I Missing Out

5. Broken And Blessed

6. Hear Me Now (feat. Iron & Wine)

7. The Hopeful Lie (feat. The War And Treaty)

8. Kentucky Queen

9. Girl Who Could Sing

10. Drive

11. Love Ain't Got The Best Of Me

TOUR DATES

July 21, 2026 – Saratoga, CA @ The Mountain Winery ^

July 23, 2026 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater #

July 24, 2026 – Woodinville, WA @ Chateau Ste Michelle Winery #

July 25, 2026 – Airway Heights, WA @ Northern Quest Amphitheater #

July 28, 2026 – Bonner, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater ^

July 30, 2026 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Red Butte Garden Outdoor Concert Series ^

Aug 2, 2026 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre ^

Aug 4, 2026 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP &

Aug 5, 2026 – Albertville, AL @ Sand Mountain Amphitheater &

Aug 7, 2026 – Atlanta, GA @ Synovus Bank Amphitheater &

Aug 8, 2026 – Beaver Dam, KY @ Beaver Dam Amphitheater &

Aug 9, 2026 – West Allis, WI @ Wisconsin State Fair ^

Sept 10, 2026 – Fort Madison, IA @ Tri-State Rodeo

Sept 11, 2026 – Allegan, MI @ Allegan County Fair ^

Sept 15-19, 2026 – Nashville, TN @ Americanafest

Sept 30, 2026 – Lexington, KY @ The Lexington Opera House

Oct 1, 2026 – Somerset, KY @ The Virginia

Oct 2, 2026 – Ashland, KY @ Paramount Theater

Oct 3, 2026 – Ashland, KY @ Paramount Theater

Oct 8, 2026 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

Feb 10, 2027 – San Juan, Puerto Rico @ Country Music Cruise

^ - with Melissa Etheridge

# - with Melissa Etheridge & Maggie Rose

& - with Melissa Etheridge & Madeline Edwards



Photo Credit: Thomas Crabtree

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