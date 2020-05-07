Wuki Announces New Single 'Chicken Wang' Feat. Diplo & Snippy Jit And Signs To HARD Recs

Grammy-nominated producer Wuki has signed to cutting-edge label HARD Recs and announced a massive new single 'Chicken Wang' feat Diplo and Snippy Jit out on May 14th. 'Chicken Wang' will be the first single from his forthcoming debut album set for release later this year. In anticipation of his 'Chicken Wang' single with Diplo and Snippy Jit next week, Wuki has created a special fan competition online where a few lucky winners will get the chance to have free chicken wings specially delivered by Wuki himself to their homes in LA. Fans outside LA can still win a wing delivery and personal FaceTime with Wuki.

Wuki's pairing with HARD Recs for his debut album is a perfect fit, as the LA-based producer has performed multiple festivals with the brand over the years including HARD Summer, Day of the Dead, and Holy Ship, along with other festivals under parent company Insomniac's umbrella like EDC Las Vegas, Beyond Wonderland and more. Wuki's album will be the second full-length album to come from the HARD Recs imprint, following Joyryde's April release Brave.

Wuki adds, "I've been working hard to get a cohesive body of work together, and I can't think of a better platform than HARD Recs to help me show it to the world."

Known as one of the hardest-working producers in the industry today, Wuki has been engaging heavily online with fans via his social media and Twitch channel, where he's been streaming live DJ sets, making his famous bootleg edits, giving aspiring producers feedback on their demos and engaging in fan Q&As. He's also taken part in livestreams with Insomniac, Proximity's Digital Mirage, Shaq's Bass All-Stars and a special performance this weekend for Insomniac's Road To: EDC Las Vegas.

Renowned for curating the most cutting-edge lineups, HARD has solidified itself as a cultural institution within the live events space by continuously staying at the forefront of the ever-evolving dance scene. In 2018, they extended this forward-thinking ethos into their first compilation album, 'HARD Summer 2018,' an 18-track package aimed at showcasing the most sought-after sounds in house, techno, bass, trap and hip-hop music. With the launch of their very own HARD Recs imprint, they are providing a platform for the artists sprawled across their many stages at HARD Summer, Holy Ship!, and Day of the Dead. As its first full-fledged artist signing, they recruited UK powerhouse JOYRYDE, who has since released a string of high-octane singles, which eventually led up to his massive debut studio album, 'BRAVE.' Good Times Ahead (fka GTA) has also graced the catalog with last year's 'Good Times Bad Times at Hard Summer' mixtape, featuring a star-studded roster that brought together high-profile acts such as Diplo, Flosstradamus, and more. With many new releases coming down the pipeline, HARD Recs will remain dedicated to its mission of shining a light on established legends and on-fire newcomers alike from all across the spectrum of contemporary music.

Stay tuned for the release of 'Chicken Wang' next week on May 14th and the full-length album from Wuki coming later this year!







