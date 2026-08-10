CORRIDOS DEL REY, Farruko Release AYER HABLÉ CON DIOS

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CORRIDOS DEL REY, the project led by Colombian artist El Rey, has released AYER HABLE CON DIOS, a collaboration with Farruko centered on themes of faith, perseverance, and personal growth. The song arrives with a music video that follows a young boy who dreams of becoming a professional soccer player, drawing strength from his grandmother and a family rooted in faith. The video was presented by Talent Development Group, directed by Ernexx, and produced by Talent Films. AYER HABLE CON DIOS is available on all digital platforms.

Driven by the emotional intensity of corridos, the song reminds listeners that obstacles do not define a person's future when they refuse to give up. 'Ayer Hablé Con Dios' encourages audiences to trust the journey, remain faithful through life's challenges, and continue pursuing their dreams with determination.

The song is accompanied by a cinematic music video that brings its message to life through a heartfelt story. It follows a young boy whose dream is to become a professional soccer player, supported every step of the way by his devoted grandmother and a family whose unwavering faith gives him the strength to keep moving forward.

The music video is presented by Talent Development Group, directed by Ernexx, and produced by Talent Films, showcasing a high-quality production that blends cinematic storytelling with a meaningful message capable of connecting with audiences across generations.

Born in Colombia, Corridos del Rey has carved out a distinctive place within Regional Mexican music by combining the traditional strength of corridos with messages of faith, hope, resilience, and personal growth. Through his authentic storytelling, El Rey continues to prove that the genre can inspire while remaining true to its musical roots.

CORRIDOS DEL REY has built a following within Regional Mexican music by blending traditional corridos with messages of hope and resilience, a direction El Rey has continued to develop through the project's releases.

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