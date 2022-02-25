Woodlock Return With New Powerful Single 'We Gotta Go'

The alt-folk trio known as Woodlock - brothers Zech Walters (guitar/vocals), Eze Walters (guitar/vocals), and Bowen Purcell (drums) - share their melodically powerful new single "We Gotta Go" fresh after the release of their 2021 full-length debut album The Future Of An End via Nettwerk Records.

Co-written with Australian songwriter, Alexander Biggs, "We Gotta Go" shows the trio growing sonically like never before.

The band shares, "We had this idea of how when you first move to the city, especially coming from a country town, there this feeling of awe and wonder as well as a bit of anxiety and fear. It's so big and new, and it's one of the most uprooting feelings you can go through, at least for us anyway."

Listen to the new single here: