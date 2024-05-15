Video: Orla Gartland Returns With New Single 'Little Chaos'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Dublin-born singer, songwriter, and producer Orla Gartland makes her return with punchy new single "Little Chaos" and its accompanying video out now.

In the song, which Orla describes as "a love song, a giant surrendering," we witness the rising London-based artist push past an initial reluctance and attempt to fully break her own walls down singing, “I struggle saying just how much I really love you / You can thank my mom for that."

Orla explains: “I think a lot about how to move through the world alongside a partner and for a long time I wanted to show up in relationships as easy-going & palatable, never taking up too much space - now I can’t think of anything worse. I can be loud, funny, clumsy, loyal, intelligent, annoying, caring, angry; this song is about showing up as all of it, all at once. I think dropping the act and showing your true self feels like the most vulnerable thing you can do.”

Accompanying the release of "Little Chaos" is a music video directed by emerging Danish director Anne-Sofie Lindgaard. A cinematic piece anchored in a domestic space, it furthers Orla's exploration of self within the context of a relationship. Three years on from the release of her debut album Woman on the Internet, "Little Chaos" marks the beginning of a new musical era for Orla, teased last year with the audacious one-off single "Kiss Ur Face Forever."

ABOUT ORLA GARTLAND

Bold, brash and increasingly self-assured, Dublin-born, London-based artist and producer Orla Gartland ushers in a new chapter with "Little Chaos." A testament to her artistic growth, burgeoning confidence and fastidious sense of independence the track is the latest milestone in this self-made talent’s journey.

﻿From career streams nudging towards a quarter of a billion, sold-out tours and festival appearances at Glastonbury and Latitude; to her Top 10 critically acclaimed self-released debut album Woman on the Internet; taking in a huge viral hit "Why Am I Like This" (700 million views and nearly 400,000 TikTok creations, and counting); and through to last year joining musical forces with longtime friends dodie, Greta Isaac and Martin Luke Brown to release The Secret To Life as new band FIZZ - Orla has come a long way from the 14-year-old songwriter who began sharing her creations online.

Amassing a dedicated fan-base and creative community including her notable 'Secret Demo Club', Orla has forged an even deeper relationship with her fans as she unveils her work-in-progress tracks, some of which have gone on to feature on the upcoming record. Her brutal honesty and pragmatic realism have always been present in her songwriting but become even more prominent when paired with the louder, more angular alternative sound Orla has embraced this time around.

Orla's debut album Woman On The Internet charted in the top 10 of the UK Official Charts, at #3 in the Irish Album Charts and was nominated for the RTÉ Choice Music Prize Irish Album of the Year 2021. The culmination of many years honing her songwriting and production skills, the record was praised by the likes of The Observer (“This beautifully crafted debut spans pop-punk to indie rock, with knife-sharp lyrics all the way”), NME (“a hard-won celebration of perseverance and artistic freedom”) and many more.

"Little Chaos" is the next step in the evolution of Orla Gartland; more to come later in 2024.

Photo credit: Nicole Ngai

