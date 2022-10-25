Wisin Y Yandel, Alejandra Guzman & More to Perform in Las Vegas in Celebration of Latin Grammys Week

Latin music's hottest artists are taking over the Las Vegas Strip this November, in celebration of Latin GRAMMYS week, with Live Nation Las Vegas once again offering a lively lineup of performances to be held across the city starting Monday, Nov 14.

Colombian, multi-hyphenate FEID, also known as FERXXO, continues his ascension to Latin music superstardom with the announcement of his headline "U.S. TRIP" show dates, including a performance at House of Blues Las Vegas on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022.

The tour is coming off the heels of the release of his new album, 'Feliz Cumpleaños Ferxxo Te Pirateamos El Álbum,' which garnered over half of a billion digital streams and has received a Latin Gold certification by the RIAA in record time - within a week of release. Recently, Feid managed to become the #5 global artist on Spotify, debuted as #2 in Spotify's Global Debut Album Chart and debuted #5 on Spotify's Top Albums Debut USA.

The year 2022 has become the year of Ferxxo as he has achieved cosmic milestones each month. One of the most important achievements for Feid was accomplishing having 9 songs simultaneously in Spotify's Top 200 Global chart in tandem with the release of 'Feliz Cumpleaños Ferxxo Te Pirateamos El Álbum,' a goal that only Bad Bunny had been able to achieve this year. Currently, Feid is #19 in YouTube's global artist chart with over 88 million views. Tickets to FEID are SOLD OUT. Doors open at 7 p.m. and guests must be 18 years or older.

Three-time GRAMMY© nominee TAINY is bringing his hit sounds and audiovisual experience to House of Blues Las Vegas Wednesday, Nov. 16. Leading a new wave of Latin music for over a decade, famed producer, and artist Tainy, is the mastermind behind some of music's most iconic hits.

A three-time Latin GRAMMY©, multiple BMI Award Winner, Tainy has been churning out career-defining hits for artists as well as his own, including Daddy Yankee, Bad Bunny, J Balvin, Rosalia, Lauren Jauregui, Zion & Lennox, Anuel, Ozuna, Don Omar, Wisin & Yandel, Kali Uchis, Rauw Alejandro, Jhay Cortez and more.

In 2019, Tainy made his artist debut reaching the top charts with hit singles: "I Can't Get Enough," "Adicto," "Callaita," #1 Latin Pop and Airplay single "Agua" and GRAMMY® nominated "Un Dia (One Day)." In 2021, Tainy continued pushing the culture forward on a global scale executing producing, Selena Gomez' first full Spanish language body of work "Revelacion," "Sunbathe" alongside Miguel, and Bad Bunny and Jhay Cortez' "Dakiti," which went No. 1 globally.

In addition, Tainy continues to break records as the only producer to sit at the #1 spot on the Billboard charts for a record 94 weeks. Tainy just release a new single "Summer Of Love" with Shawn Mendes. Tickets start at $59.50 plus applicable fees. Doors open at 9 p.m. and guests must be 18 years or older.

Iconic singer Alejandra Guzmán will perform a three-show engagement at The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, and Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.

With over 20 million records sold in a career spanning three decades, singer and songwriter Alejandra Guzmán is simultaneously regarded as the "Queen of Mexican Rock" and the "Bad Girl of Latin Pop." Known internationally as 'La Guzmán' and beloved for her powerful raspy contralto, frank explicit lyrics, and scandalous stage shows, Alejandra Guzmán is also a lauded television, film, and stage actress.

2022 saw her return to the studio to compose and record a new album. The lauded first single and video, "El Lado Oscuro," was followed by the groundbreaking "Primera y Última Vez." In 2022, Alejandra plans to bring even more power and flair with her multifaceted artistic talents. She is sure to delight her unconditional fans while at the same time, garner new audiences with her original music and live shows. Tickets start at $45 plus applicable fees.

Latin GRAMMY Award-nominated musician, television personality, producer, best-selling author and businesswoman Chiquis is bringing her unique sound to House of Blues Las Vegas Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. Janney Marín, better known as Chiquis, is an artist (singer and songwriter), businesswoman, author and television celebrity and Latin GRAMMY award winner for Best Banda Album (for PLAYLIST).

She started her career in television, becoming a pioneer in reality shows for the Latin audience, with her shows Chiquis and Raq-C; I love Jenni, Chiquis 'n Control and Chiquis Confidential. Tickets start at $29.50 plus applicable fees. Doors open at 8:30 p.m. and guests must be 18 years or older.

Award-winning Mexican singer-songwriter Joss Favela and renowned Colombian ranchero singer, Jessi Uribe, will be bringing their joint Tequila y Guaro US Tour to House of Blues Las Vegas Friday, Nov. 18, 2022.

The Tequila y Guaro US Tour, which marks Favela's very first US trek, will include the live presentation of the Mexican songwriter's upcoming album, Aclarando La Mente, as well as some of his biggest hits. Jessi Uribe, will also surprise with new music and will delight fans with classics including, "Dulce Pecado," "Alguien Me Gusta" and "Ok."

Together, Joss and Jessi will perform "El Alumno", the duo's joint single that charted within Billboard's Regional Mexican Top 10 for multiple consecutive weeks in the United States. The massive hit also received a Premio Lo Nuestro nomination for Collaboration of the Year- Regional Mexican. Tickets start at $49.50 plus applicable fees. Doors open at 6 p.m. and guests must be 18 years or older.

Further down the Las Vegas Strip, Latin music's most iconic duo, Wisin & Yandel, are bringing their final epic La Ultima Misión tour to MGM Grand Garden Arena Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. Wisin & Yandel recently released their new album La Última Misión and were honored with the "President's Award" from BMI on March 15, 2022. Tickets start at $39.95 plus applicable fees. Doors open at 7 p.m.