Winter Shares Video for 'Bem No Fundo' Feat. Boogarins

When Samira Winter named her album Endless Space (Between You & I) she had no idea how eerily well it would describe our post-pandemic reality. The weirdly clairvoyant album perfectly captures the tender internal life many of us are grappling with now.

Today we're sharing the visual for "Bem No Fundo", which features Dinho Almieda of Brazilian dreampop group Boogarins. The track features the gorgeous production we've come to expect from this album - crisp drumming and narcotic synths set the backdrop for the tender vocal interplay between Almieda and Winter. The accompanying video is peak quarantine, featuring both vocalists in their hometowns, distorted through a prism of psycheledic colors.

On the single, Samira writes -

"While Boogarins was staying at my house we asked Dinho to sing on "Bem no Fundo" - it instantly added an extra level to an already blissful track. It's about a new order rising, it could be seen as utopian, sci-fi, but in the days of COVID it echoes for revolution and a new type of society."

Watch the official video here:

