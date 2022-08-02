Winter Announce New Album & Share 'Atonement' Feat. Hatchie

Winter has announced her new album What Kind of Blue Are You?, due out October 14th on cult indie label Bar/None Records (Yo La Tengo, Ivy). Along with the news, Winter has shared lead single "atonement", a rhythm centric banger buoyed by a tightly wound breakbeat and soaring chorus.

In their premiere of the track, FLOOD Magazine called it a "a dense network of reverb with Winter's vocals floating above it all". The track features Hatchie's Harriette Pilbeam & Joe Agius, whom Winter will join as a bandmate and supporting act on tour in Australia this Fall. Winter will also tour the West Coast with Peel Dream Magazine, and have announced LA & NYC releases shows. Pre-order for What Kind of Blue Are You? available here.

On the single, Winter says "Every time I hear this song a new version of the story plays out in my head - an escape, a mystery, a forbidden love. By the time it reaches full climax there is a big reveal - the secret is out, the we discover who committed the crime, the two lovers find each other." On the collaboration, Pilbeam says the track "really wrote itself and was a lot of fun to make."

Agius adds, "The concept for the video immediately came to mind when working on the song together. The dark and talkative verses contrasting with the bubbly hopeful choruses really conveyed the kinda energy I wanted to translate"

Over the course of the pandemic, Samira decamped to Studio 22 in L.A. with producer Joo Joo Ashworth (Automatic, Dummy, SASAMI) where the pair spent the many months of harsh uncertainty sharpening her songs into a fine point. "I felt like I was making music in a dark cave with an old friend and no one else existed," Samira says of the process.

Within that place of separation from the outside world, she was able to venture into the core of Winter, imbuing every musical choice with a confident intentionality, and newfound vulnerability. Whereas 2020's Endless Space (Between You and I) was steeped in fairytale surrealism and springlike grace, What Kind of Blue Are You? is crystalline and spartan, songs stripped to their inner blue core - Winter's smoldering shadow self.

Listen to the new single here:

Winter Tour Dates

Aug 11 - Los Angeles, CA @ Braindead Studios, Genghis Cohen

Aug 12 - San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar *

Aug 17 - San Francisco,CA @ Bottom of the Hill *

Aug 19 - Portland, OR @ Bunk Bar *

Aug 20 - Seattle,WA @ The Vera Project *

Aug 26 - Adelaide, SA @ Jive #

Aug 27 - Perth, WA @ Magnetic House #

Sept 2 - Sydney, NSW @ Factory Theatre #

Sep 3 - Brisbane, QLD @ The Triffid #

Sep 9 - Melbourne, VIC @ Corner Hotel #

Oct 22 - Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon

Oct 28 - Chicago, IL @ Hideout

Oct 29 - Lakewood, OH @ Mahall's

Oct 30 - Toronto, ON @ Drake Underground

Nov 3 - Washington, DC @ Comet Ping Pong

Nov 4 - Brooklyn, NY @ Baby's All Right

Nov 5 - Philadelphia, PA @ Ukie Club

# w/ Hatchie

* w/ Peel Dream Magazine