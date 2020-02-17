William Prince's Album 'Reliever' Selected as Radio 2's 'Album Of The Week'

Canadian singer songwriter William Prince has had his brand new album Reliever selected as BBC Radio 2's 'Album Of The Week' this week, following lead single 'The Spark' proving a major hit at the station, featuring on its playlist for the entirety of last month.

The new album has been released through Glassnote Records and is a grand reflection of the inspired songwriting of William Prince. Reliever is a contemplation of the healing and comfort he has found in himself since the release of his critically praised, Juno Award winning, debut album Earthly Days in 2018.

Reliever has also been released to swathes of critical acclaim on both sides of the Atlantic, with the likes of Rolling Stone and more touting him as one of the hottest new names in Country/Americana.

William will be touring the UK in the support of the record through March and April this year. The five-date tour will start at Rough Trade, Bristol on March 29th. He plays London's Omeara the following day, before calling at Manchester and Glasgow to finish at Whelans (Upstairs) in Dublin on April 2nd. Tickets are on-sale now.

UK & IRELAND TOUR DATES

He will also be returning to the UK this summer for festivals and has been announced to perform at Black Deer Festival on June 20th and has more dates to be revealed soon.

MARCH

29th - Bristol, Rough Trade

30th - London, Omeara

31st - Manchester, The Castle

1st - Glasgow, The Poetry Club2nd - Dublin, Whelans (Upstairs)





20th - Black Deer Festival, Tunbridge Wells