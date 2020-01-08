William Prince Reveals New Single 'Always Have What We Had'

Juno award-winning singer songwriter William Prince has released his stunning new single 'Always Have What We Had', taken from his forthcoming second album Reliever out February 7th via Glassnote, available for pre-order here.

To mark the single the Canadian First Nation singer has released a live video of 'Always Have What We Had', filmed at the Pentavarit Studios in Nashville where William recorded the forthcoming album, which also includes an intimate explanation from Prince to introduce the song.



Regarding the single William says, "I went home to my empty apartment with flesh and blood in my head and just started reflecting on the time spent with my son's mother. You put the work into things and sometimes it doesn't go the way you hope. That doesn't mean it's a total wash, you can learn a lot from a difficult situation like that. We have a beautiful son who we both love very much - we're the best of friends that we've ever been now because of the realization that we'll always have what we had, despite any hiccups along the way."



Fuelled by his major inspiration Johnny Cash and written around the time of Cash's birthday, 'Always Have What We Had' is a stark and poignant contemplation on an important part of Prince's life. He sings about love, loss and the importance of remembrance, delicately draping his unique resonant voice over the graceful and intricate ebb and flow of the music.



'Always Have What We Had' follows the release of Reliever lead single 'The Spark'. The album has produced by Dave Cobb and Scott Nolan and showcases Prince as a powerful vocalist and inspirational writer with musical influences ranging from his musician and preacher father to Kris Kristofferson and Charley Pride.



Prince had planned a career as a doctor before turning to music, and the album title expresses his dedication to providing relief and comfort to his listeners. "These songs were born in a time of great challenge," he says. "Where these songs sound hopeless, let them be a testament to resilience. When they move slow, it is for better observation of the lesson at hand. Where they sound joyous and confident, picture the light breaking like the dawn, just after it was darkest."



NPR Music dubbed Prince a "Best of AmericanaFest 2018." He has toured with Neil Young and most recently performed across the UK and Ireland supporting Yola last year. Following his 2018 Stagecoach performance, the LA Times wrote that Prince delivered "one of the most captivating performances of the weekend," and he has received the Juno Award for Best Contemporary Roots album for his previous LP, Earthly Days.



RELIEVER TRACK LISTING

1. The Spark

2. Wasted

3. Reliever

4. Always have What We Had

5. Old Souls

6. That's All I'll Ever Become

7. Leave It By The Sea

8. Lighthouse

9. The Gun

10. Heaven and Hell

11. Great Wide Open





