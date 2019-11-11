William Prince Announces Brand New Album 'Reliever'

William Prince has announced his second album Reliever, due for release on February 7thvia Glassnote Records.



Dave Cobb and Scott Nolan produced Reliever, a record that showcases Prince as a powerful vocalist and inspirational writer with musical influences ranging from his musician and preacher father to Kris Kristofferson and Charley Pride. It's the second album for the Juno Award winning songwriter and performer.



Prince had planned a career as a doctor before turning to music, and the album title expresses his dedication to providing relief and comfort to his listeners. "These songs were born in a time of great challenge," he says. "Where these songs sound hopeless, let them be a testament to resilience. When they move slow, it is for better observation of the lesson at hand. Where they sound joyous and confident, picture the light breaking like the dawn, just after it was darkest."



Reliever's lead track is the inspirational 'The Spark', which promises "Don't be afraid of the fire...I'd never let you burn."



"The Spark details hope in finding someone who lights you up amidst the darkness you may feel. True love can burn so bright when it finds its spark," says Prince. "A spark can save you amidst the cold and bring salvation from its warmth."



Prince goes on to talk about the album's message:

"Reliever is a series of pieces for healing. Alleviation. As the definition states, something that allows for relief from pain, discomfort or distress...Reliever takes aim at the moments where we as human beings feel we aren't enough." Prince says, "Pain doesn't have to define us...Thankfully there are many things that can combat it" - and with Reliever, it indeed becomes one of those things.



Reliever fulfils the promises of William Prince's earlier recordings and performances, which have earned him Juno Awards (for Contemporary Roots Album and Indigenous Music Album) and raves for his appearances at Stagecoach, and AmericanaFest. Prince's trajectory from Peguis First Nation in Manitoba, Canada, to opening for Neil Young, has seen the relative newcomer find esteem and career-changing opportunity wherever he performs.



Prince was recently confirmed as opener for songwriter Yola's upcoming UK tour (dates below).



RELIEVER TRACK LISTING

1. The Spark

2. Wasted

3. Reliever

4. Always have What We Had

5. Old Souls

6. That's All I'll Ever Become

7. Leave It By The Sea

8. Lighthouse

9. The Gun

10. Heaven and Hell

11. Great Wide Open



DECEMBER UK & IRELAND TOUR DATES (W) YOLA

1st - Dublin, Olympia Theatre

3rd - Manchester, Gorilla

4th - London, Islington Assembly Hall





