William Beckmann Shares Latin Love Song 'Danced All Night Long'

Today, Texas crooner William Beckmann shares the bilingual country love song "Danced All Night Long," off his forthcoming album Faded Memories (out April 29). Raised on classic country as well as the mariachi and Norteño sounds of northern Mexico, Beckmann sings with a timeless baritone as he switches between Spanish and English lyrics. "Danced All Night Long" takes place in a cantina located in Acuña, Mexico, and it was featured this morning at American Songwriter.

"'Danced All Night Long' tells the story of a guy in Mexico who's sitting in a cantina in the town of Acuña, Coahuila, which is the town that borders my hometown," says Beckmann. "A beautiful woman walks in and grabs his attention. He works up the courage to ask her for a dance. One dance turns into two and two into three. Before they know it, they've been dancing for hours. They end up falling for each other and the song ends with them holding hands walking out of the bar." He continues, "I wrote the first couple lines of the song on a napkin at The Corona Club, which is a famous bar in Acuña. I've always envisioned that bar being the setting of the song."

Hailing from the small border town of Del Rio, TX, William Beckmann delivers a blend of vintage country, Americana and Latin music, with an old soul maturity that belies his youth. He has previously shared several tracks from the album, including his latest single "Follow," the slow-burn "Bourbon Whiskey," a mesmerizing cover of Bruce Springsteen's "I'm On Fire" and the haunting "In The Dark," which was praised by CMT.

After capturing the attention of elder statesmen like Randy Rogers and fellow Del Rio native Radney Foster, Beckmann relocated to Nashville, where he recorded his 2018 debut Outskirts of Town and signed a publishing deal with Warner Chappell. He spent the last year touring with Rogers, Parker McCollum and Wade Bowen, and has amassed an incredible fanbase, independently garnering more 450,000 followers on TikTok and over 1 million streams of his songs.

Beckmann will continue touring this spring, including performances with Aaron Watson, Rogers and McCollum, with more dates to come. Find a full list of tour dates below.

Listen to the new single here:

Tour Dates

March 11 - Selma, TX @ Blue Bonnet Palace

March 18 - Terrell, TX @ Silver Saloon

March 19 - Concan, TX @ Frio River Music Fest

April 2 - Laredo, TX @ Casablanca Ballroom ^^

April 22 - Belton, TX @ Schoepf's BBQ ##

May 7 - Tyler, TX @ Red Dirt BBQ Festival

May 13 - Cedar Park, TX @ Wild West Cedar Park

May 14 - Goliad, TX @ Schroeder Hall

May 21 - Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater **

^^ - Supporting Randy Rogers Band

## - Supporting Aaron Watson

** - Supporting Parker McCollum