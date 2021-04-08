Willa Amai Releases New Single 'Not A Soldier'

Rolling Stone and Flood Magazine premiered the newest single "Not A Soldier" by sixteen-year-old music phenom, Willa Amai. The "Artist You Need To Know" feature in Rolling Stone also joins the success of Amai already garnering over 6 Million YouTube views and nearly 5 Million Streams.

Amai continues to blaze a trail in her message of hope and love in a world of change and uncertainty with her hauntingly soul filled pop vocals on her single "NOT A SOLDIER." "This song is for anyone who has had to come to the acceptance that love is, for better or for worse, out of our control. But I think more than that it's a reminder that this lack of control is what makes love so worthwhile," says Amai.

With the many accolades from Nick Music's Fresh Faces, MTV LIVE and MTV's Spankin' New, and recent premieres from her last single at PEOPLE and Under the Radar the rising artist continues to rack up industry buzz. Amai has also appeared in Hulu's Kid 90, the scored documentary by producer and mentor Linda Perry with her performance of 'The Show' which will also be included on the soundtrack coming out on April 5th.

Amai's next single, "Too Close" will be next on deck for the songstress with the release of her debut album on June 4th. As Amai continues to rise, the industry will undoubtedly notice, and the fans will soak in her honesty. If truth is what Perry was looking for, well she hit the motherload.

Listen here: