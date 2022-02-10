Will Joseph Cook Announces New Album 'Every Single Thing'

Will Joseph Cook today announces details of this third studio album Every Single Thing, out Friday 20th May via Bad Hotel / The Vertex. Pre-save the new album here.

He also shares the album's lead single "Little Miss," a warm, hazy sun-dappled track inspired by the giddy feeling of missing a lover. "Little Miss" comes complete with a video directed by frequent collaborator Bertie Gilbert and stars Jessica Anne Woodley, shot at Will's house.

Of "Little Miss," the first track written for the new album, Cook explains: "I was with my friend Eric Radloff and I had just got a Nintendo Switch. We both love that world and I was rediscovering a lot of wii/gamecube beats. I had been doing this thing on social media where I would take classic Nintendo soundtracks and writing melodies and lyrics to them. I wanted to do something with the same cute, jazz pop sound from those games. We were both just texting each other little ideas in that vibe. Eventually we landed on the chords and from there the entire song and lyrics came very quickly after. I had been away from my girlfriend for a good chunk of time, there was beautiful sunny weather outside - so I just walked around my garden and house, pulling words from what I felt around me."

Will Joseph Cook makes music that will put a smile on your face. The indie-pop dreamer's third album, Every Single Thing, is an exercise in joy: a collection of unashamed love songs, it's a bubbling and exuberant reminder to cherish the present. On Every Single Thing, Will Joseph Cook finds inspiration in the tradition of writing songs for and with someone special in mind in the style of old school crooners like Chet Baker or Elvis Presley.

Written with friend Eric Radloff, who released music as Okudaxij, and LA-based writer-producer Matt Parad, he started work on the album in early 2021. "At first we were working remotely on a painfully slow countryside internet connection," he remembers. "We sent each other stems and ideas and the first few tunes came together like that. Then it was just a case of finding a way to meet somewhere." That place ended up being Mexico - and then the US.

Alongside "Little Miss," we've also heard "4AM" from Every Single Thing which lands in May. Will Joseph Cook's third album follows his 2020 sophomore Something To Feel Good About, which featured viral smash "Be Around Me" - the song found huge success on TikTok where 1.2 million videos were made with the sound - and his 2017 debut Sweet Dreamer.

Watch the new music video here: