Wilderado Release Remix of 'Surefire'

After a successful SOLD OUT May tour as the main support for alt-J in the UK, Wilderado is excited to share the remix of their ascending single "Surefire" by Gus Unger-Hamilton of the English indie rock band. The original mix of the song is currently #26 with a bullet on the Alt Radio Chart following the band's AM TV debut on CBS Saturday Morning "Saturday Sessions" on September 24th.

Wilderado are currently on tour in support of their self-titled debut album that came out last fall on Bright Antenna Records and produced breakout single "Head Right" which hit #8 on Alt Chart after an incredible 31+ weeks, earning the band their late night TV debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in March. They have just announced two shows with Silversun Pickups in December after their first UK headline tour later this month.

Hailing from Tulsa, OK, Wilderado have accrued more than 130+ MILLION streams since 2017 and 3+ MILLION monthly listeners across platforms. The band has built their career on the road, touring with alt-J, Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie, Pete Yorn, Mt. Joy, and Rainbow Kitten Surprise and performing on festival main stages at Austin City Limits, Lollapalooza, BottleRock, and more.

