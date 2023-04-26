Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Wilderado Announce Fall US Headline Tour

News of the tour comes as the band is set to release their first-ever live album Wilderado Live this Friday, April 26th.

Apr. 26, 2023  

Tulsa, OK's Wilderado are excited to be announcing their first headline tour of 2023 with a fall US headline run that includes stops in Nashville, Chicago, and Oklahoma City. News of the tour comes as the band is set to release their first-ever live album Wilderado Live this Friday, April 26th. The album features career spanning songs and was recorded during their past year and half on the road in support of their self-titled debut LP, released in October 2021 via Bright Antenna Records.

Our hearts and souls went in these performances. Years of anguished rehearsal and blistering repetition culminating into a roaring release of rhythm and blues. Banging of drums! Voices feathering on the wings of eagles! The scream of the fan! Torn from limb to limb by a tsunami of frequency and bliss! Only to be mended in harmony. A togetherness that comes not from witnessing but sharing. Consumption and creation in unity. Peace begins with me. Now you can have it to. - Max Rainer, Wilderado

The 12-track live album features the band's two Top 10 Alternative Radio hit singles from their self-titled debut - "Surefire" and "Head Right" - along with several older songs including "Wheat" and "Morning Light" as well as crowd favorite "Rubble to Rubble" - which always caps each night with a singalong! Wilderado revealed news of the live LP with the March release of "Surefire (Live from Tulsa)" which you check out HERE. The live album was mixed by Ryan Hewitt (Lumineers, Kacey Musgraves, Brandi Carlile) who also mixed Wilderado.

The band is excited to be hitting the road again in the fall and in addition to the headline run, they'll be playing some select festivals this year including Shaky Knees in Atlanta, GA May 6th, Life is Beautiful in Las Vegas, NV on September 24th and Riverfront Revival in Charleston, SC on October 7th. All confirmed and announced tour dates are below, with more shows being announced soon.

Since first forming in 2015, Wilderado has been steadily building a passionate fan base. They've accrued 170+ MILLION streams and 3+ MILLION monthly listeners across platforms. Just last year, Wilderado made their Late Night TV debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and AM TV Debut on CBS Saturday Morning and are excited for what's ahead with new music and more touring coming. Check out Wilderado's self-titled debut LP HERE, pre-order/pre-save Wilderado Live HERE, and for all up-to-date information visit: https://www.wilderado.co/.

Wilderado Confirmed Tour Dates

5/6 @ Shaky Knees Festival in Atlanta, GA
5/18 @ Whale Aid 2023 (Max) in Boston, MA
5/28 @ WonderWorks in Pittsburgh, PA
8/5 @ Hinterland Music Fest in St Charles, IA
9/23 @ Marquee Theatre in Tempe, AZ
9/24 @ Life is Beautiful in Las Vegas, NV
9/26 @ Fox Theatre in Boulder, CO
9/27 @ Aggie Theatre in Fort Collins, CO
9/29 @ Tannahill Tavern in Fort Worth, TX
9/30 @ Tower Theatre in Oklahoma City, OK
10/1 @ Treeline Festival in Columbia, MO
10/3 @ Thalia Hall in Chicago, IL
10/4 @ The Basement East in Nashville, TN
10/6 @ Georgia Theatre in Athens, GA
10/7 @ Riverfront Revival Fest in Charleston, SC
10/8 @ Cat's Cradle in Carrboro, NC



