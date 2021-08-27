Wilder Releases Debut EP 'Bad Bad Luck'

Southern California indie-rock duo Wilder. have released their debut EP "Bad Bad Luck" via Rude Records. The EP is a high-energy and introspective collection of indie-punk songs reflecting largely on the band members' experience as young adults in the church and their journey making a fresh start. The project is out now on all streaming services.

"After such a long time in anticipation, we are thrilled to finally release this EP," the band shared. "It's an accurate reflection of who we are today, and an ode to our journey up until now. From establishing our presence as artists over the past 10 years, to the pains of letting our old band go, as well as outgrowing certain relationships and leaving organized religion; This EP tells the story of it all. The page has finally turned, and it's time to get wild!"

Wilder. is the new project of Long Beach, CA musicians Stephen Ramos and Nick Sturz. Over the past decade, the two musicians have cut their teeth on the road and in the studio, performing dozens of tours across the states, recording albums and paying their dues. Having learned valuable lessons by means of failure, success and perseverance, the duo have formed Wilder., what they feel to be the most accurate representation of who they are as artists.

Their music as Wilder. is upbeat, infectiously melodic, and resemblant of the Southern California aesthetic from which it was created. Their aim is simple, and is even written onto Ramos' Fender Telecaster - the band is now here, and things are about to get wild. But behind their vibrant imagery, their songs have underlying lyrical content full of honesty and angst, with a tongue-in-cheek attitude that leaves the listener wanting to know more of the story.