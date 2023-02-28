Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Wild Child Shares New Single 'Cheap Champagne'

It’s the latest peek into their upcoming album End of the World, out March 31 via Reba’s Ranch Records.

Feb. 28, 2023  

Acclaimed Austin-based ensemble Wild Child shared their newest single "Cheap Champagne." It's the latest peek into their upcoming album End of the World, out March 31 via Reba's Ranch Records, their new self-run label exclusively distributed by Secretly Distribution.

A dreamy, full-bodied ballad, the song details the closing of a relationship and the bouts of second-guessing that quickly follows. The track's wistful and uncertain opening easily climbs to an impressive crescendo, introducing a confident horn and expansive string segment as bandmember Kelsey Wilson's sweeping vocals highlight the tragic passion felt at the beginning of the end.

The band says, "This song has always felt special, like we had to get it right. Sometimes songs feel like they fall from the sky, like they were always there floating around above you and you just have to guide them down. Other songs are more elusive and less obvious and take years to find their form and place; where you collect little pieces of them along the way and have to be patient with them trying to put them all together."

Wild Child has been named an official artist at this year's SXSW in Austin, Texas and will also join Willie Nelson & His Family, Spoon, Ethel Cain, Fruit Bats, and more at this year's Luck Reunion on March 16. Following this, the band will be embarking on a US tour this spring with Próxima Parada.

This will mark Wild Child's first post-Covid tour featuring the full band, including its newest member, John Calvin Abney. Abney joins Wild Child as the first songwriter to collaborate with the duo, Wilson and Alexander Beggins, on an album. Tickets are on sale now here.

End of the World is the band's fifth full length album and their first since 2018's Expectations. The album finds the band delving deeper into the contemplative edge which has long colored their songs, and sees the band expanding intimate, folky songs into lush, full band arrangements, as heard on previous singles "End of the Word," "Wearing Blue" and "Photographs." The record finds the band - known for their explorations of love and intimacy - at an impasse; how can we continue to love and thrive in the post-pandemic era?

The album was born out of a distance between the band's core songwriters as they headed in different sonic directions. Wilson joined the singer-songwriter super group, Glorietta, and debuted her genre-bending, Motown/Neo-Soul-influenced solo project, Sir Woman, while Beggins unveiled his musical alter-ego, CoCo Zandi. By then, the two didn't know if they would ever make another Wild Child record.

However, once pandemic lockdowns closed stages and drained bank accounts, the two knew they had to act. Lockdown brought about virtual shows and songwriting sessions while adding new vitality to the group.

"It felt like our very first record, when the two of us wrote a bunch of songs while on tour for someone else. There wasn't any aim to do anything with those songs at the beginning. For the first time since then, that's how we started writing these songs. We didn't know if we would make another record. It just came together," Beggins says. Sometimes, the "End of the World" is only the beginning.

Wild Child is known for spreading its infectious blend of indie-pop and ear-worm melodies across the international music scene, charting viral hits to the tune of over 1.3 million monthly listeners on Spotify and over 100 million streams to date. The band first formed in 2010 when the group's core duo of Wilson and Beggins wrote and released their first album, Pillow Talk (2011).

Since then they've released three additional albums, The Runaround (2013), Fools (2015), and Expectations (2018). Along the way, Wild Child has become a live act that's not to be missed, as seen during their episode of Austin City Limits, which has earned the band a diverse and dedicated fan base.

About Reba's Ranch Records:

The Wild Child family is excited to announce the birth of Reba's Ranch Records, a long-time vision of creating their own record label imprint to highlight some of the amazing music coming out of Austin, TX. The label was born after years of conversations within the band about the importance of controlling one's own destiny and art. The imprint will be home to the Wild Child catalog, Kelsey's Sir Woman and Alexander's CoCo Zandi recordings.

Wild Child Live Dates

March 16 - Austin, TX @ Luck Reunion
April 13 - Boston, MA @ The Sinclair
April 14 - New York, NY @ Racket
April 15 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
April 16 - Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts
April 18 - Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle
April 19 - Atlanta, GA @ Vinyl
April 20 - Nashville, TN @ Blue Room @ Thurman
April 22 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
April 23 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line
May 5 - Austin, TX @ Emo's
May 6 - Fort Worth, TX @ Tulips FTW
May 9 - Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf
May 11 - Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theatre
May 12 - Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theatre
May 13 - Fort Collins, CO @ The Aggie Theatre
May 14 - Aspen, CO @ Belly Up Aspen
May 16 - Boise, ID @ The Olympic
May 18 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
May 19 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
May 20 - Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile
May 21 - Eugene, OR @ WOW Hall

Photo Credit: Megan Buse



NY Hyperpop Producer Sadie Collabs With Wet (Joe Valley) On Tides Photo
NY Hyperpop Producer Sadie Collabs With Wet (Joe Valley) On 'Tides'
sadie began using Ableton to experiment with production in her last year of college, heavily influenced by the compilations and releases from the UK collective PC Music. Inspired most by those pushing the boundaries of pop, her biggest influences range from the likes of Charli XCX, AG Cook, SOPHIE, Bladee, Bjork, and Kate Bush.
Declan ODonovan Shares Many Years From Now Photo
Declan O'Donovan Shares 'Many Years From Now'
Whitehorse’s Declan O’Donovan shares the live performance video of his latest single, “Many Years From Now”, taken from his forthcoming album Amok which is set for release in April. Declan sets off on tour this Wednesday, March 1st with the first night of his month-long residency at Cameron House, Toronto.
VIDEO: The Kid Laroi & Girlfriend Drop Music Video for I Guess Its Love? Photo
VIDEO: The Kid Laroi & Girlfriend Drop Music Video for 'I Guess It's Love?'
Singer/songwriter & rapper The Kid LAROI has dropped the video for his latest single 'I GUESS IT'S LOVE?'. The melodious rap song produced by FnZ- first previewed in The Kid LAROI's Wild Dreams Fortnite Island Experience - shows LAROI's range as a musician and artist with influences across multiple genres.
Kane Kalas Releases His Rendition Of Frank Sinatras Classic, “Luck Be A Lady” Photo
Kane Kalas Releases His Rendition Of Frank Sinatra's Classic, “Luck Be A Lady”
Kane Kalas is a modern day Renaissance man. In addition to being a professional poker player, Kane has had tremendous success as a cryptocurrency and stock market investor, and is known for singing the Star Spangled Banner and God Bless America at Philadelphia Phillies games, including at last season's World Series. He recently dropped a new single; a swinging cover of Sinatra's hit, 'Luck Be a Lady.'

