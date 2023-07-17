Wild Black Reveals Label Debut with Next Door Records

Wild Black is celebrating with a single launch at This Piston, Toronto on July 20th.

By: Jul. 17, 2023

Wild Black Reveals Label Debut with Next Door Records

Toronto based Wild Black reveals her new single “Stay Dreamin’” alongside a stunning video capturing a collage of adventures during a Californian road trip of self-discovery.

Blending influences of disco, 80’s and 90’s pop, dance, rock, and RnB into her genre-fluid alternative pop sound, “Stay Dreamin’” is Wild Black’s debut release with her new label - Next Door Records. Wild Black is celebrating with a single launch at This Piston, Toronto on July 20th.

Speaking on the making of the video Wild Black says, “Shooting this video was kinda meta in that we were on a road trip filled with adventures (and challenges), making a visual of someone on a road trip filled with adventures as a means to navigate and cope with, wait for it...the road trip of her heart / mind (whoa), inevitably leading us all down a path of self discovery, self reflection, and immense growth. All in all, an unforgettable experience.”

This video was created thanks to the generous support of the MVP Project, a joint initiative of RBCxMusic and the Prism Prize (administered by the Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television).

Music is therapy for Wild Black who in recent years has developed a better understanding with her own struggles with mental health, namely an ADHD diagnosis, and the anxiety and depression that comes with it. While writing and recording the first verse of “Stay Dreamin’” she found herself in a pool of tears.

Having never experienced such a strong emotional response to her own writing in this way before, she realized these were words she, specifically her inner child, needed to hear. This was a very special and therapeutic moment for her, and she hopes the song will resonate with others in a positive way.

“This song was created out of a necessity to heal and grow, to give myself permission to be bold and courageous, to live unapologetically, and to always Stay Dreamin’,” says Wild Black.

“Sonically, “Stay Dreamin’” is equal parts dark, dreamy and dancey,” she continues. “It begins with a more subdued melancholic tone and sense of yearning, exploring themes of heartache, inner conflict, expansion, rebirth, and self-love, and evolves into a celebratory explosion of hopefulness, liberation, and joy.” “Stay Dreamin’” was produced by Wild Black, We Were Lovers’ Ash Lamothe, and 2x Juno nominated Derek Hoffman, and is available on all music services now via Next Door Records.

Born and raised in Saskatoon and fronting bands since she was fifteen years old, Elsa Gebremichael (she / they) has toured throughout Europe and North America, showcased at festivals such as SXSW, NXNE, HPX, CMJ and BIME in Spain and The Great Escape in Brighton, and played at the first Afropunk Music Festival in NYC.

She has opened for Janelle Monae, Tegan and Sara, and Metric and was nominated for a Western Canadian Music Award, with her projects We Were Lovers, The Radiation Flowers (ex-Powder Blue), and From Chimpan-A to Chimpan-Z.

As Wild Black she has made waves with features in The Fader, Earmilk, Indie88, Afropunk, as well as being recognized as “an emerging artist to watch” by CBC Music. Her song “Moon Star Lover” has garnered attention with sync placements on TV shows ‘Strays’ on CBCGem, ‘The D Cut’ on Crave Canada, ‘Querencia’ on APTN Lumi, to name a few.

Wild Black was also selected as a recipient of the MVP project in Rounds 1 and 9 by RBCxMusic and Prism Prize through the Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television. With influences that range from Rock to Pop to Disco, Soul & RnB – it’s no doubt the birth of Wild Black is a culminating moment in Elsa’s eclectic musical journey. 

Upcoming shows

July 20th- The Piston, Toronto, ON

Aug 10th – Amigos, Saskatoon, SK

Aug 11th-13th – Regina Folk Festival, Regina, SK

Photo Credit: Laura-Lynn Petrick



