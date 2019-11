Wilco Announce Upcoming Tour Dates

Wilco have released a new list of upcoming tour dates. In addition, the band has released a new video for their song "Before Us."

Check out the tour dates here, and listen to "Before Us" below:

Wed. Nov. 20 - Omaha, NE @ Orpheum Theatre *

Fri. Nov. 22 - St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre - SOLD OUT &

Sat. Nov. 23 - St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre - SOLD OUT &

Sun. Nov. 24 - St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre ^

Sun. Dec. 15 - Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre - SOLD OUT %

Mon. Dec. 16 - Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre %

Wed. Dec. 18 - Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre #

Thu. Dec. 19 - Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre - SOLD OUT #

Sat. Jan. 18 - Tue. Jan. 21 - Riviera Maya, MX @ Hard Rock Hotel

Sun. Jan. 25 - Mexico City, MX @ Teatro Metropólitan

Mon. March 9 - Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

Wed. March 11 - Winnipeg, MB @ Centennial Concert Hall

Fri. March 13 - Calgary, AB @ Jack Singer Hall

Sat. March 14 - Missoula, MT @ The Wilma

Mon. March 16 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Eccles Theater

Wed. March 18 - Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

Thu. March 19 - Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

Sat. March 21 - Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theatre

Mon. March 23 - Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

Tue. March 24 - Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

Thu. March 26 - Santa Rosa, CA @ Luther Burbank Centers For The Arts

Fri. March 27 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

Sun. March 29 - San Jose, CA @ San Jose Civic

Wed. April 1 - Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre

Thu. April 2 - Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre

Sat. April 4 - Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

Sun. April 5 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

Sat. April 18 - Sun. April 19 - North Charleston, SC @ High Water Festival

Fri. June 19 - Kent, UK @ Black Deer Festival





