Zach Bryan Adds Third Melbourne and Brisbane Shows to THE YOUNG MANHOOD & OTHER DONATABLE ORGANS TOUR

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Following overwhelming demand during a fan presale, US superstar Zach Bryan has added third Melbourne and Brisbane shows to his Young Manhood & Other Donatable Organs Tour, set for December 2027.

Zach will now play three back-to-back all ages concerts at Melbourne's Marvel Stadium and Brisbane's Suncorp Stadium, plus two nights at Sydney's Accor Stadium, on his debut headline tour of Australia.

Tickets for all shows are on sale today (Friday 23 October) from 11am AEDT. Visit frontiertouring.com/zachbryan for more information.

Following an exclusive show at Melbourne's Flemington Racecourse in 2023, which sold out within minutes, Zach Bryan returns for eight nights on his Young Manhood & Other Donatable Organs Tour, a major milestone in his rise as one of the most compelling artists of his generation.

Special guests Vance Joy and Emma Ogier will join Zach at all shows.

Known for his raw, deeply personal songwriting and electrifying live performances, Zach Bryan has built a devoted global following through music that connects across genres and generations. The stadium dates will give fans across Australia the opportunity to experience his sound on an unprecedented scale.

In just seven years, Bryan, one of the most prolific and fastest rising artists of all time, has logged an incredible collection of RIAA certifications for his songs, with 66 Gold records, 34 Platinum or Multi-Platinum records, and the Diamond-certified (10M sales units) singles 'I Remember Everything' and 'Something In The Orange', which has sold more than 15 million song equivalent units to date.

With the release of his Young Manhood and Other Donatable Organs EP last week, Zach Bryan delivers 'The most controlled and richest set of songs he's ever released' (Pitchfork).

Featuring tracks with Lana Del Rey and Turnpike Troubadours, the eight-song collection is the next step in this journey, a gift from a songwriter who has fully come into his own, one record at a time, creating music that transcends any one genre, category or style.

About Vance Joy

Australian singer-songwriter Vance Joy has become one of the country's most successful musical exports, captivating audiences worldwide with his distinctive blend of folk and pop, intimate storytelling and anthemic songwriting. A Melbourne native, Vance Joy broke through internationally in 2013 with 'Riptide', the global hit that launched a career spanning multi-platinum releases, billions of streams and some of the world's biggest stages.

Across three studio albums — dream your life away, Nation of Two and In Our Own Sweet Time — Vance Joy has continued to build a global following, with hits including 'Saturday Sun', 'Missing Piece' and 'Clarity' earning widespread radio success and multiple ARIA Award nominations and wins. His career has taken him from sold-out headline shows and major international festivals to stadium stages alongside Taylor Swift and P!nk. With more than 10 billion streams, Vance Joy's enduring appeal lies in his ability to turn life's most personal moments into songs that feel universal, connecting with audiences around the world through music that is both deeply intimate and joyfully expansive.

About Emma Ogier

Emma Ogier is an American songwriter and artist from Houston, Texas. She discovered her proclivity for writing songs during the pandemic, a time of unceasing isolation for a teenager. Emma's songs strive to embody the best of what art is capable of doing: reimagining the familiar with the kind of irreverence that gives life to something new. Emma's lyrics toe the line between abstract reflection and sharp, intelligent and plainly spoken truths. Evocative of classic songwriters and their heirs while avoiding all the clichés which are so common to the genre, she has carved out a sound entirely her own.

Zach Bryan Australian Tour Dates

Presented by Frontier Touring & UNIFIED Music Group. With special guests Vance Joy & Emma Ogier. All shows licensed all ages.

Tickets on sale begins Friday 23 October (from 11am AEDT) (times staggered, see below) via frontiertouring.com/zachbryan

THURSDAY 2 DECEMBER — Marvel Stadium | Melbourne VIC – JUST ADDED! On sale: Friday 23 October (11am local time) via axs.com/au

FRIDAY 3 DECEMBER — Marvel Stadium | Melbourne VIC. On sale: Friday 23 October (11am local time) via axs.com/au

SATURDAY 4 DECEMBER — Marvel Stadium | Melbourne VIC. On sale: Friday 23 October (11am local time) via axs.com/au

FRIDAY 10 DECEMBER — Accor Stadium | Sydney NSW. On sale: Friday 23 October (1pm local time) via axs.com/au

SATURDAY 11 DECEMBER — Accor Stadium | Sydney NSW. On sale: Friday 23 October (1pm local time) via axs.com/au

FRIDAY 17 DECEMBER — Suncorp Stadium | Brisbane QLD. On sale: Friday 23 October (2pm local time) via axs.com/au

SATURDAY 18 DECEMBER — Suncorp Stadium | Brisbane QLD. On sale: Friday 23 October (2pm local time) via axs.com/au

SUNDAY 19 DECEMBER — Suncorp Stadium | Brisbane QLD – JUST ADDED! On sale: Friday 23 October (2pm local time) via axs.com/au

Patrons are advised to purchase tickets only through authorised ticket sellers. A ticket purchase made through any means other than the official ticketing agents listed on the Frontier website cannot be guaranteed.









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