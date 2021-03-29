Whitehall Share New Single 'Contingency Plan'

South Carolina based indie-rock band Whitehall has dropped a new single "Contingency Plan,' premiering now, a day early, exclusively with Under The Radar. The song carries a message of unease and unsteadiness, of trying to find your footing when things seem to be crumbling around you. Fans can listen to "Contingency Plan" ahead of its official Tuesday release now below.

"I started writing 'Contingency Plan' when I realized a relationship of mine was beginning to end," says vocalist Paddy McKiernan on the new single. "All the signs and nerves were there and I worriedly thought 'what could possibly happen next?' This song is how I internalized and lived with those emotions for a while."

Whitehall's sophomore album Swordfish Catcher is due out this Friday, April 2, 2021 via Common Ground Collective. The eleven-track endeavor was recorded by the band at Rialto Row in Charleston, SC by producer Preston Dunnavant and was mastered by Matt Garber at For The Record Mastering. Fans can pre-order Swordfish Catcher ahead of Friday's release now at cgc.lnk.to/SwordfishCatcher.

"Swordfish Catcher is the coalescing of the first 5 years of our time as a band and all of the strange turns and speed bumps that lead us to a sound we can all agree is 'ours,'" says the band on their new album. "The teenage angst that bled into our first album, Ocean Fiction, is still driving a lot of the feel on Swordfish Catcher, but we intended for most of that angst to turn into a more informed musical worldview as we've entered our mid-20's."

"Contingency Plan" and previously released singles "New Hampshire," "Good Guy," and "Capsize" all make appearances on Whitehall's newest album alongside seven brand new, never-before-heard tracks.

So you've heard of indie rock? Whitehall is like that stuff, but while they disarm you with their crispy and rich sounds, they're relaying the complexity of their lives and of your own. Whitehall plays songs about things like sinking ships, being on edge, and forgetting your own name in a way that's familiar but with striking tightness and chaotic precision. This Charleston, SC quartet wraps their earnest songs with bright and hearty music, taking a killer live show everywhere they go.

Whitehall is Paddy McKiernan (vocals/guitar), Avery Greeson (guitar), Davis Rowe (drums) and Brennan Clark (bass).

Listen here: