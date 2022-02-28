Wet Leg Release New Single 'Angelica'
The group's debut album will be released on April 8.
With the release of Wet Leg's self-titled debut album just over a month away (due April 8th), the Isle of Wight duo (Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers) are pleased to unveil their new single "Angelica."
Named after Rhian's oldest friend, "Angelica" was recorded in Hester's living room by bandmate Joshua Mobaraki. A mixture of the absurd ("She brought lasagne to the party"), the sardonic ("I don't wanna listen to your band") and social angst ("I look at my feet then I look for the door"), it's a trippy, synth-kissed journey through parties and regrets. "It's laced with disenchantment," Rhian says. "Even though the chorus is 'good times, all the time.' That's just impossible, isn't it?"
The video - self-directed by the band - was shot on the island and is an unbridled record of Rhian and Hester's friendship complete with high-kicks, fisticuffs, kiss-and-make ups, vast amounts of hair and even more dancing.
Additionally, the sold out "Chaise Longue" 7" from last year is getting a repress and is available to buy here.
Several of the band's US dates have been upgraded. Full details can be found below.
Wet Leg is available to pre-order on exclusive clear vinyl (with a 7" of two non-album tracks) via the band's webstore, standard vinyl, cassette, CD and digitally. A variety of merch (T-shirt, print) is available as a pre-order bundle too.
Tour Dates
March 2nd - The Pabst Theater, Milwaukee, WI
March 3rd - First Avenue, Minneapolis, MN - sold out
March 4th - Thalia Hall, Chicago, IL - sold out
March 5th - A&R Music Bar, Columbus, OH - sold out
March 7th - Paradise Rock Club, Boston, MA
March 10th - Brooklyn Steel, Brooklyn, NY - sold out
March 11th - DC9, Washington, DC - sold out
March 12th - Underground Arts, Philadelphia, PA - sold out
March 14th - The Basement East, Nashville, TN - sold out
March 16th - Domino showcase @ Half-Step, SXSW, Austin, TX
March 17th - The British Music Embassy / BBC @ Cedar Street Courtyard, SXSW, Austin, TX
March 20th - Secret Group, Houston, TX - sold out
March 22nd - 191 Toole, Tucson, AZ
March 24th - Music Box, San Diego, CA
March 25th - Music Box, San Diego, CA - sold out
March 26th - Crocodile, Seattle, WA - sold out
March 27th - Wonder Ballroom, Portland, OR - sold out
March 29th - Bimbo's 365 Club, San Francisco, CA - sold out
March 30th - The Fonda Theatre, Los Angeles, CA - sold out
April 7th - Banquet @ PRYZM, Kingston (matinee & evening)
April 8th - Rough Trade East, London (matinee & evening) - sold out
April 9th - Resident, Brighton - sold out
April 10th - Rough Trade, Bristol - sold out
April 11th - Rough Trade, Nottingham - sold out
April 12th - HMV, Birmingham - sold out
April 16th - Newcastle University, Newcastle - sold out
April 17th - The Mash House, Edinburgh - sold out
April 19th - Brudenell Social Club, Leeds - sold out
April 20th - Gorilla, Manchester - sold out
April 21st - Trinity Centre, Bristol - sold out
April 23rd - o2 Institute, Birmingham - sold out
April 24th - Norwich Arts Centre, Norwich - sold out
April 26th - Electric Ballroom, London - sold out
April 27th - The Wedgewood Rooms, Portsmouth - sold out
May 14th - Point Ephemere, Paris - sold out
May 15th - Le Nuits Botanique @ Botanique Rotonde, Brussels
May 16th - Jaki, Cologne
May 19th - Doornroosje, Nijmegen
May 20th - Rotown, Rotterdam - sold out
May 21st - London Calling @ Paradiso, Amsterdam
May 23rd - Milla, Munich
May 24th - Milla, Munich - sold out
May 25th - Berghain/Kantine, Berlin - sold out
May 28th - Neighbourhood Weekender @ Victoria Park, Warrington
June 16th - Isle of Wight Festival, Newport
July 9th - TRNSMT @ Glasgow Green, Glasgow
August 25th - Rickshaw Theatre, Vancouver - sold out