Wet Leg Release New Single 'Angelica'

With the release of Wet Leg's self-titled debut album just over a month away (due April 8th), the Isle of Wight duo (Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers) are pleased to unveil their new single "Angelica."

Named after Rhian's oldest friend, "Angelica" was recorded in Hester's living room by bandmate Joshua Mobaraki. A mixture of the absurd ("She brought lasagne to the party"), the sardonic ("I don't wanna listen to your band") and social angst ("I look at my feet then I look for the door"), it's a trippy, synth-kissed journey through parties and regrets. "It's laced with disenchantment," Rhian says. "Even though the chorus is 'good times, all the time.' That's just impossible, isn't it?"

The video - self-directed by the band - was shot on the island and is an unbridled record of Rhian and Hester's friendship complete with high-kicks, fisticuffs, kiss-and-make ups, vast amounts of hair and even more dancing.

Additionally, the sold out "Chaise Longue" 7" from last year is getting a repress and is available to buy here.

Several of the band's US dates have been upgraded. Full details can be found below.

Wet Leg is available to pre-order on exclusive clear vinyl (with a 7" of two non-album tracks) via the band's webstore, standard vinyl, cassette, CD and digitally. A variety of merch (T-shirt, print) is available as a pre-order bundle too.

Tour Dates

March 2nd - The Pabst Theater, Milwaukee, WI

March 3rd - First Avenue, Minneapolis, MN - sold out

March 4th - Thalia Hall, Chicago, IL - sold out

March 5th - A&R Music Bar, Columbus, OH - sold out

March 7th - Paradise Rock Club, Boston, MA

March 10th - Brooklyn Steel, Brooklyn, NY - sold out

March 11th - DC9, Washington, DC - sold out

March 12th - Underground Arts, Philadelphia, PA - sold out

March 14th - The Basement East, Nashville, TN - sold out

March 16th - Domino showcase @ Half-Step, SXSW, Austin, TX

March 17th - The British Music Embassy / BBC @ Cedar Street Courtyard, SXSW, Austin, TX

March 20th - Secret Group, Houston, TX - sold out

March 22nd - 191 Toole, Tucson, AZ

March 24th - Music Box, San Diego, CA

March 25th - Music Box, San Diego, CA - sold out

March 26th - Crocodile, Seattle, WA - sold out

March 27th - Wonder Ballroom, Portland, OR - sold out

March 29th - Bimbo's 365 Club, San Francisco, CA - sold out

March 30th - The Fonda Theatre, Los Angeles, CA - sold out

April 7th - Banquet @ PRYZM, Kingston (matinee & evening)

April 8th - Rough Trade East, London (matinee & evening) - sold out

April 9th - Resident, Brighton - sold out

April 10th - Rough Trade, Bristol - sold out

April 11th - Rough Trade, Nottingham - sold out

April 12th - HMV, Birmingham - sold out

April 16th - Newcastle University, Newcastle - sold out

April 17th - The Mash House, Edinburgh - sold out

April 19th - Brudenell Social Club, Leeds - sold out

April 20th - Gorilla, Manchester - sold out

April 21st - Trinity Centre, Bristol - sold out

April 23rd - o2 Institute, Birmingham - sold out

April 24th - Norwich Arts Centre, Norwich - sold out

April 26th - Electric Ballroom, London - sold out

April 27th - The Wedgewood Rooms, Portsmouth - sold out

May 14th - Point Ephemere, Paris - sold out

May 15th - Le Nuits Botanique @ Botanique Rotonde, Brussels

May 16th - Jaki, Cologne

May 19th - Doornroosje, Nijmegen

May 20th - Rotown, Rotterdam - sold out

May 21st - London Calling @ Paradiso, Amsterdam

May 23rd - Milla, Munich

May 24th - Milla, Munich - sold out

May 25th - Berghain/Kantine, Berlin - sold out

May 28th - Neighbourhood Weekender @ Victoria Park, Warrington

June 16th - Isle of Wight Festival, Newport

July 9th - TRNSMT @ Glasgow Green, Glasgow

August 25th - Rickshaw Theatre, Vancouver - sold out