Wesley Schultz Announces Livestream Show on Nov. 15

The performance is this Sunday, November 15 at 8:00 PM EST.

Wesley Schultz has announced a livestream concert this Sunday, November 15 at 8:00 PM EST. The concert is in support of his recently released debut solo album Vignettes. Tickets are available for purchase through Moment House here.

Schultz also will be a guest DJ on SiriusXM's E Street Radio today at 4:00 PM ET playing his favorite Bruce Springsteen songs. The show will be aired again during the week.

Vignettes sees the 2x GRAMMY® Award-nominated singer-songwriter-guitarist and co-founder of The Lumineers exploring his myriad influences and early inspirations with a series of starkly beautiful cover versions spanning such legendary artists as the aforementioned Bruce Springsteen, Tom Waits, Sheryl Crow, Jim Croce, Derek and the Dominos, and Warren Zevon.

The album was produced by longtime collaborator, Simone Felice (whose work includes The Lumineers' Cleopatra and III), at Sun Mountain Studios in Boiceville, NY over five breakneck sessions last month. The album features Schultz on guitar and vocals, backed by engineer/pianist David Baron and special guests including famed backing singer Cindy Mizelle (Bruce Springsteen, Dave Matthews Band), The Felice Brothers' James Felice on accordion and harmony vocals, the UK-based vocal duo, The Webb Sisters (Tom Petty, Leonard Cohen), and acclaimed singer-songwriter Diana DeMuth, the latter featured on a stellar duet rendition of Bob Dylan's "Boots of Spanish Leather."

The November 15 show is the only livestream that Schultz has planned.

Photo Credit: Danny Clinch

