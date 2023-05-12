Weissach Debut With Single 'Fly' ft. Ana Be

Weissch and vocalist Ana Be link up for a collaboration which sees them exploring the sphere of liquid drum & bass.

Paul Sawyer and Simon Sinfield are no strangers to the world of music. Already established in their own right through progressive house releases on many notable labels, the guys dip their toes into the sounds of drum & bass under their new Weissach alias.

Paul and Simon have made a name for themselves through two, six month residencies on BBC Radio 1 and kicked off 2023 with a one-off show back on the station. With multiple plays on BBC Music Introducing and having toured the globe, they co-run Krafted Music who are celebrating over a decade of releases throughout the electronic music genres.

Meanwhile, with their new single 'Fly', Weissch and vocalist Ana Be link up for a collaboration which sees them exploring the sphere of liquid drum & bass.

Ana Be burst into the music scene during the summer of 2022 with her release 'Same Old Story' which also received tastemaker support on BBC Radio 1 and BBC Music Introducing. This was soon followed by her offering 'Never Let You Go' alongside 'To The Sunrise' on imprint Chillout Dreams.

The year ended with her groundbreaking delivery 'Still Breathing' with Rolipso and LUNIQ, which gained over 250,000 streams on Spotify. Once again proving her crossover viability even during the infancy of her musical career.

Both Weissach and Ana Be have now combined their musical talents for a single which will further solidify their places not just within the wider ecosystem of dance music, but more importantly drum & bass. An achievement Weissach will add to a formidable history. And their experience is easy to hear through the sounds of 'Fly' alongside Ana Be's growing accolades.



