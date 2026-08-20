"Weird Al" Yankovic Releases NPR TINY DESK CONCERT Performance

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“Weird Al” Yankovic returned to the NPR Tiny Desk Concert stage for a special performance, following his first appearance in 2010. The lively set features 'Skipper Dan' from 2011's Alpocalypse, his Backstreet Boys parody 'eBay,' the blues-rock closing-credits jam 'Now You Know' from Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, and his Star Wars parody of Don McLean's 'American Pie,' 'The Saga Begins.'

Yankovic's Tiny Desk concert is performed with his full band from the BIGGER & WEIRDER Tour.

Yankovic is currently on his record-breaking BIGGER & WEIRDER Tour. Hitting a massive 165 cities across North America, the show features his celebrated hits and deep-cut fan favorites, a giant video wall, multiple costume changes, and an amazing eight-piece ensemble spotlighting Al's original band. The 2026 tour pushes his live show to new heights – a super-sized comedy-rock spectacle. The BIGGER & WEIRDER 2026 Tour runs across North America through October 17. Tickets and full routing are available here.

Weird Al recently released on his boutique label Way Moby the classic comedy UHF's brilliant, genre-hopping score by Grammy-winner and Tony-nominee composer John Du Prez (A Fish Called Wanda, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Monty Python's Spamalot) exclusively for fans that pre-ordered the set. UHF - The Official Score Soundtrack is a premium 2-disc vinyl set housed in a custom-designed, heavy-duty die-cut slip case.

Alongside the release, Yankovic is bringing UHF back to the big screen for one night only at The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles on Saturday, October 31. For the first time ever, the film's original score will be performed live on stage by a full orchestra, conducted by John Du Prez, followed by a live, in-person Q&A with 'Weird Al' Yankovic and special guests. Information for this once-in-a-lifetime event can be found at weirdal.com.

About 'Weird Al' Yankovic

'Weird Al' Yankovic is the biggest-selling comedy recording artist in history. A pop culture icon, he is known around the world for his parodies of mega hits by artists of the last four decades, including Madonna, Taylor Swift, Michael Jackson, Usher, Nirvana, Eminem, Queen, Lady Gaga, and many more. His numerous hits include 'Amish Paradise,' 'Eat It,' 'Like a Surgeon,' 'Smells Like Nirvana,' 'Word Crimes,' and the platinum-selling 'White & Nerdy.' He has received 5 Grammy awards and 17 career nominations, and is one of only three artists to chart in the Top 40 of the Billboard Hot 100 in the previous four consecutive decades (the others being Madonna and Michael Jackson). His last album, Mandatory Fun, is the only comedy album in history to debut at #1 on the Billboard Top 200. Also an accomplished actor, writer, director, and producer, Yankovic was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2018, and an Emmy Award for the 2022 release WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story (starring Daniel Radcliffe as Yankovic). Yankovic's live shows have entertained audiences across the globe for generations, including appearances at such iconic venues as Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall, The Kia Forum, The Hollywood Bowl, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Wolf Trap, The Kennedy Center, and Carnegie Hall.

BIGGER & WEIRDER 2026 Tour Dates

August 28 St. Paul, MN Minnesota State Fair Grandstand Concert Series

August 29 Grand Forks, ND Alerus Center

August 30 Winnipeg, MB Canada Life Centre

Sept 1 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place

Sept 2 Kelowna, BC Prospera Place

Sept 3 Vancouver, BC PNE Fair Summer Nights Concerts – Freedom Mobil Arch

Sept 5 Puyallup (Seattle), WA Columbia Bank Concert Series at the Washington State Fair

Sept 6 Bend, OR Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Sept 7 Salem (Portland), OR Columbia Bank Concert Series at the Oregon State Fair

Sept 9 Central Point (Medford), OR Bi-Mart Amphitheater

Sept 11 Lincoln (Sacramento), CA The Venue at Thunder Valley Casino Resort

Sept 12 Fresno, CA Save Mart Center

Sept 13 Palm Desert, CA Acrisure Arena

Sept 15 Paso Robles, CA Viña Robles Amphitheatre

Sept 16 San Diego, CA The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park

Sept 18 Las Vegas, NV MGM Grand Garden Arena

Sept 19 Anaheim, CA Honda Center

Sept 20 Tucson, AZ Tucson Arena

Sept 22 Austin, TX Moody Center

Sept 23 Baton Rouge, LA Raising Cane's River Center Arena

Sept 25 Fort Worth, TX Dickies Arena

Sept 26 Southaven (Memphis, TN), MS Landers Center

Sept 27 Knoxville, TN Food City Center

Sept 29 Auburn, AL The Gogue Center

Sept 30 Tallahassee, FL Donald L. Tucker Civic Center

Oct 2 Birmingham, AL Coca-Cola Amphitheater

Oct 3 Orange Beach, AL The Wharf Amphitheater

Oct 4 Brandon (Jackson), MS Brandon Amphitheater

Oct 6 Chattanooga, TN Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Auditorium

Oct 7 Salem, VA Salem Civic Center

Oct 8 Charlottesville, VA John Paul Jones Arena

Oct 10 Toledo, OH Huntington Center

Oct 11 University Park, PA Bryce Jordan Center

Oct 13 Peoria, IL Peoria Civic Center Arena

Oct 15 Fort Wayne, IN Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

Oct 16 Green Bay, WI Resch Center

Oct 17 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum

Photo Credit: Josh Bryant / NPR | Hi-res here



Photo Credit: Josh Bryant / NPR | Hi-res here

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