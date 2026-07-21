'Weird Al' Yankovic's UHF Score Soundtrack to Release for the First Time

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The score to 'Weird Al' Yankovic's 1989 comedy film UHF is to receive its first-ever official release, with composer John Du Prez announcing the UHF OFFICIAL SCORE SOUNDTRACK on the film's 37th anniversary. The record, composed by Du Prez and produced in his private home studio using late-1989 synthesizers and orchestral samples, is available now for pre-order in gold and platinum vinyl editions. A 37th anniversary screening of UHF with a live orchestra, followed by a Q&A with Yankovic and special guests, is scheduled for October 31 at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles.

37 years ago, 'Weird Al' Yankovic's movie debut and classic comedy UHF was released by Orion Pictures. The film was co-written by and starred Yankovic as George Newman, a misfit and a dreamer unable to find his place in life until his Uncle Harvey won a little UHF TV station in a poker game and gave it to his nephew George to run. The movie co-starred screen legend Kevin McCarthy, a pre-Seinfeld Michael Richards, a pre-The Nanny Fran Drescher, and SNL's Victoria Jackson.

The original UHF score has never been available to the public until now. The soundtrack will be open exclusively for a 3-week pre-order window, beginning July 21, 2026, at weirdal.com.

The Official UHF Score Soundtrack is a premium 2-disc vinyl set housed in a custom-designed, heavy-duty die-cut slip case. Open the gatefold jacket to reveal a massive pop-up diorama of Michael Richards' savant janitor Stanley Spadowski at his train set. Disc 1 contains the chronological, original 1989 studio cue masters never unearthed until now. Disc 2 features continuous, long-form 'suites' arranged from the original cues specifically for this release by Du Prez to deliver the ultimate home listening experience.

'I'm feeling over the moon that the full 'UHF Official Score Soundtrack' will at long last have its day in the sun,' said Du Prez. 'I always believed in the music and thought it was some of my best work. This release is simply a dream come true.'

'I'm very excited for the world to finally hear John Du Prez's beautiful score for 'UHF' in all its glory,' said Yankovic, 'and I sincerely hope that this release ushers in a new industry standard of soundtracks coming out 37 years after the movie.'

'Weird Al' Yankovic's boutique label Way Moby is offering the release across three distinct, curated configurations:

The Deluxe 2LP Album ($65): The complete unreleased score on 180-gram limited-edition colored vinyl, the custom die-cut rigid slipcase, the Stanley Spadowski 3D pop-up gatefold, four retro-designed faux UHF lobby cards.

The Gold Edition Box Set ($135): Includes the complete 2LP soundtrack, an exact replica of the original UHF Shooting Script co-written by Al and director Jay Levey including scenes not included in the final cut of the movie, four heavy cardstock mini-posters: the final key art plus three alternate designs, replicas of the 1989 Orion Pictures promotional folders, an official UHF T-shirt, and a custom enamel Twinkie Wiener Sandwich pin.

The Platinum Edition Box Set ($325): A museum-grade, ultra-limited collection adding a 1-sheet liner note hand-signed by John Du Prez, the replica script in a foil-stamped linen slipcase, a replica Orion Pictures 1989 Press Kit with nine 8' x 10' B&W glossy production photos, a replica Channel 62 Telethon Stock Certificate featuring the customer's name hand-drawn by a professional master calligrapher, and a massive, custom-manufactured tabletop Channel 62 Schedule Board Game with a heavy wooden frame and magnetic show tiles.

The announcement for the Official UHF Score Soundtrack coincides with the recent announcement of the special screening of UHF with full orchestra and score conducted by John Du Prez, followed by a live, in-person Q&A with 'Weird Al' Yankovic and special guests on Saturday, October 31 at The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles. Information for the event can be found at weirdal.com.

The UHF Official Score Soundtrack, including its custom Gold and Platinum editions, is available for pre-order now exclusively at weirdal.com and the digital release is currently planned for September. Both will be released by Yankovic's boutique label, Way Moby. The CD version will be released on the Intrada label at a date to be announced.

ABOUT 'WEIRD AL' YANKOVIC

'Weird Al' Yankovic is a 5-time Grammy Award-winning musician, producer, writer, actor and satirist best known for his indelible song and music video parodies such as 'Amish Paradise,' 'Eat It,' 'Smells Like Nirvana,' 'White & Nerdy,' and 'Word Crimes.' The biggest-selling comedy recording artist of all time, his last album Mandatory Fun was the first comedy album in history to debut at #1 on the Billboard chart. His movie WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story (which he produced and co-wrote) starred Daniel Radcliffe as Al, and received 8 nominations and 2 wins at the 2023 Emmy Awards. He is currently on his 90-date Bigger & Weirder Tour, a continuation of last year's 67-city run where he sold out massive venues such as LA's Kia Forum, Red Rocks and Madison Square Garden. With a storied career spanning nearly five decades, Weird Al's legend has forever established his status as a pop culture icon.

ABOUT JOHN DU PREZ

A Grammy Award-winning composer, John Du Prez has scored over 20 feature films including A Fish Called Wanda, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles I-III, Once Bitten, and The Meaning of Life. A Trevelyan Scholar at Christ Church, Oxford (Oriental Studies) John worked as a Music Lecturer at London University until 1979 when he entered the film industry composing additional music for Monty Python's Life of Brian. Working frequently with Monty Python & scoring movies for George Harrison's Handmade Films, he also played trumpet on many hits with the UK salsa band Modern Romance. After scoring A Fish Called Wanda in 1988 John expanded to America where he scored the first three TMNT movies and 'Weird Al' Yankovic's UHF. In 2001 he co-wrote Monty Python's Spamalot with Eric Idle which won the 2005 Tony Award for Best Musical. He conducted Not the Messiah with the BBC Symphony Orchestra at Royal Albert Hall for Monty Python's 40th Anniversary and was music director for Python's 2014 O2 Arena concerts. He then scored the Bafta Award-winning TV animation series The Clangers. John currently lives in the South of England.

John Du Prez, whose credits include A FISH CALLED WANDA and MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT, produced the score to capture the broad range of cinematic styles present in the 1989 Orion Pictures film, which co-starred Kevin McCarthy, Michael Richards, Fran Drescher, and Victoria Jackson alongside Yankovic.

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