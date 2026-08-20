World Music Institute to Present Somi at Sony Hall

World Music Institute will present Grammy-nominated vocalist and composer Somi at Sony Hall as part of the WOMEN'S VOICES series, which celebrates women artists' cultural contributions. The performance will take place on Thursday, October 1. WMI's WOMEN'S VOICES series celebrates women artists' role in preserving and promoting their cultures and traditions.

Somi Kakoma, known professionally as Somi, is a talented vocalist, composer, actor, and playwright, often compared to Nina Simone for her powerful and emotive performances. Born in Illinois to parents from Rwanda and Uganda, Somi spent her formative years in Zambia, immersing herself in the rich musical traditions of her adopted homeland. She later returned to the United States for her university education, leading to 'an elegant amalgam of the musics she loves and the bi-continental experiences that have shaped her life' (NPR).

Her 2021 Grammy Award nomination for Best Jazz Vocal Album made her the first African woman ever nominated in any of the Grammy jazz categories, as well as the first Rwandan or Ugandan ever nominated for a Grammy Award. Her album, Zenzile: The Reimagination of Miriam Makeba, accompanied the critically acclaimed original musical Dreaming Zenzile, which Somi also wrote and starred in Off-Broadway as a tribute to the legendary South African singer and activist. Her highly anticipated forthcoming album, What Does It Take to Bloom?, is set to be released in August 2026.

Closely mentored by trumpet legend Hugh Masekela, Somi has carved out her own path as an accomplished artist, scholar, and activist. She is the recipient of two NAACP Image Awards, holds multiple fellowships, and is a Doris Duke Artist. She is also the founder of Salon Africana, a boutique cultural agency and record label. She holds degrees in Cultural Anthropology, African Studies, Performance Studies, and a PhD in Creative Practice and Critical Inquiry from Harvard.

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