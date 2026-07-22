Nicole Atkins Releases New Single 'Boss Level Lonely' Ahead of Upcoming Album

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Nicole Atkins has released a new single titled Boss Level Lonely, ahead of her upcoming album set to arrive on September 18.

The new track, 'Singing In The Mirror,' is the latest single from her long-awaited seventh studio album, DRAMA, arriving via Sun Records / Wicked Game Records on Friday, September 18. Pre-orders/pre-saves are available now. 'Singing In The Mirror' is a deeply personal song with a universal theme about loneliness and self-care that everyone can relate to.

'I wrote it after coming home from having a blast at a Weird Al show,' reflects Atkins. 'When I got home, I found myself alone and crying, looking at my own eyes in the mirror going, 'where are you?' And then I started singing the chorus verbatim because I was embarrassed that I was even doing that, and then was like 'waaaaaait! Record this because it's cool!' The song came out finished in like a 10-minute trance. I recorded the demo to voice notes with the slow disco beat on the Omnicord and kept it that way for the recording.'

Atkins' first all-new full-length release in over six years, DRAMA was initially heralded last month with the premiere of its first single, 'When the Night Falls.' An official music video, filmed in Nashville and conceived by Atkins and the Sun team, also premieres today and is streaming now on YouTube.

Largely recorded live over four productive days in her current home base of Nashville, TN, with GRAMMY Award-nominated musician/producer Pat Sansone (Wilco, The Autumn Defense, Robyn Hitchcock), DRAMA sees Atkins exploring the isolation, separation, and loneliness of a long-distance marriage through her signature fusion of musical genres and intimate lyrical songcraft. The album came together at the behest of her close friend and touring partner Chris Isaak, who signed her to Sun Records as part of his strategic alliance with the historic label as both artist and curator of new projects with his new imprint, Wicked Game Records. DRAMA spans style and era with smart design and an irrepressible buoyancy, from the girl group rush of 'Trippin' On Teardrops' and Memphis soul-styled 'For No One' to the James Bond-meets-Stevie Nicks noir of 'Danny' and the wonderfully moody duet with Isaak, 'Cue The Symphony.'

'I've been in love with Nicole's songs for many years and have always followed her career,' says Chris Isaak. 'She and I are so simpatico when it comes to the music that inspires us, and she has a unique way of distilling that into her songwriting. She's a true craftsman and an incredible singer. When it came time to start the label, she was my first thought. I'm so honored that she's the label's first signing, and I love 'Drama!''

Accompanied by her touring band, guitarist John Paul Keith and drummer Danny Banks, with contributions by Sansone, in-demand drummer Eric Slick (Dr. Dog, Robyn Hitchcock, Brian Fallon), The Texas Gentlemen's Dan Creamer, and Scottish troubadour Davey Horne, Atkins once again showcases her alchemical ability to transform myriad influences into singular sonic statements, leaning into the deeply personal in her ongoing quest to 'write modern songs that could be part of the Great American Songbook.' Through it all, Atkins's vivid, unabashedly dramatic voice flies far above easy comparison. Neo-classicist, retro-futurist, and transcendental medium — DRAMA makes it plain that Nicole Atkins somehow remains all of those things while always wholeheartedly following her own muse.

'I'm not trying to rehash or celebrate some bygone era,' Nicole Atkins says. 'I'm just taking what I like melodically from the past and channeling it into my songs. I like to make them deeply personal. The question I come back to is — how do I make this sound exactly like me?'

Atkins will celebrate the arrival of DRAMA with a wide-ranging tour schedule, including a top-billed performance as part of Bethlehem, PA's annual Musikfest, set for Air Products Americaplatz at Levitt Pavilion SteelStacks on Sunday, August 2. Her Fall tour begins October 9 at Columbus, OH's Rumba Cafe and continues through to Skinny Dennis in Nashville, TN on December 3. For updates, visit www.nicoleatkins.com/tour.

Photo Credit: Barbara FG

NICOLE ATKINS — DRAMA

(Sun Records / Wicked Game Records)

Release Date: Friday, September 18, 2026

TRACKLIST:

Trippin' on Teardrops

Singing in the Mirror

Like a Stranger

When the Night Falls

Cue the Symphony

Like It's The First Time

Curtain Call

For No One

Real Life

Crying Out Loud

Danny

Softly, As You Were

NICOLE ATKINS - TOUR 2026

AUGUST

2 - Bethlehem, PA - Levitt Pavilion SteelStacks

OCTOBER

9 - Columbus, OH - Rumba Cafe

10 - Louisville, KY - Whirling Tiger

11 - Indianapolis, IN - HIFI

NOVEMBER

13 - Columbia, MO - Rose Music Hall

14 - Kansas City, MO - Record Bar

15 - Omaha, NE - Reverb Lounge

17 - St. Paul, MN - Turf Club

18 - Milwaukee, WI - Vivarium

20 - Grand Rapids, MI - Pyramid Scheme

21 - Ann Arbor, MI - Blind Pig

22 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland

24 - Albany NY - Lark Hall

25 - Hamden, CT - Space Ballroom

27 - Asbury Park, NJ - Wonder Bar

28 - Annapolis, MD - Rams Head

29 - Richmond, VA - Richmond Music Hall

DECEMBER

1 - Charlotte, NC - Snug Harbor

2 - Asheville, NC - Revival

3 - Nashville, TN - Skinny Dennis

ABOUT NICOLE ATKINS:

Hailed by NPR for 'a voice that could melt the heart of a devil and a sense of humor dryer than a drought,' Nicole Atkins has long proven a critically acclaimed international favorite for her vivid vocal power and committed spirit of timeless songcraft. The New Jersey-born, Nashville-based singer-songwriter has created a truly unique body of work all her own, spanning her iconic 2007 debut, Neptune City, through 2020's acclaimed fifth studio album, Italian Ice, the latter of which drew praise for its lyrical warmth, vibrant color, and a tilt-a-whirl variety of musical grooves. A gifted live performer known for what avowed fan Elvis Costello enthusiastically called 'some serious singing,' Atkins has spent much of the past two decades traveling the world's stages as headliner, featured performer, and special guest to a wide array of similarly minded artists spanning Spoon, Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, Chris Isaak, the Hives, the Avett Brothers, and many more.

ABOUT SUN RECORDS:

Established in 1952 by Sam Phillips, Sun Records is renowned for discovering music legends including Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, and Jerry Lee Lewis. The label moved to Nashville in 1969, where it continued to cultivate acclaimed artists such as Jeannie C. Riley, The Dixie Cups, Linda Martell, and many others.

Today, as part of the Sun Label Group under Primary Wave, Sun Records continues to foster musical innovation while honoring its rich legacy, with a frontline roster that includes Ruthie Foster, Robert Randolph, The SteelDrivers, and The Waterboys. Ruthie Foster's 2025 GRAMMY win for Mileage marked the first in Sun Records history, followed by Robert Randolph's 2026 win for Preacher Kids, the label's second.

For more information, visit https://sunrecords.com.



Photo Credit: Barbara FG / Download Hi-Res Image

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