Weezer, Sheryl Crow, The Smashing Pumpkins & More Join BeachLife Festival Lineup

An eclectic beach-focused lineup of more than 55 top music artists across the spectrum of rock, indie, jam, reggae, and more has been announced for the 3rd edition of BeachLife Festival, Los Angeles County's only coastal three-day immersive experience uniquely celebrating beach culture. Held May 13-15, 2022, Southern California's premier live music, art, and culinary experience takes place on the picturesque waterfront in Redondo Beach, CA.

Headliners Weezer (Friday), The Smashing Pumpkins (Saturday) and Steve Miller Band (Sunday) will be joined by a wide range of talent rarely booked together for the same event, including 311, Sheryl Crow, Vance Joy, Black Pumas, Lord Huron, Stone Temple Pilots, UB40 feat. Ali Campbell, Cold War Kids and many more, performing on four stages.

All tickets for BeachLife Festival are on sale now here.

The boutique, family-friendly destination event debuted in 2019 and focuses on philanthropy, as well as eco-friendly and sustainable initiatives. Based on the success of the 2019 and sold-out 2021 events, Forbes has dubbed BeachLife "the little festival that could."

BeachLife was co-founded by local Allen Sanford and Rob Lissner, along with support from Partner and SpeakEasy Stage curator Jim Lindberg (Pennywise / solo artist / author) as an alternative offering to the typical festival, with high level attention to food & beverage, curation, and detail.

"Especially during these dynamic and uncertain times, BeachLife Festival has become something that the beach community can look forward to, breathe easy, and smile. Watching the greatest bands in the world with the ocean breeze of the Pacific and the sunset at our back is something that we never get tired of, and we look forward to sharing that experience again to a sold-out but spaced out audience," said BeachLife co-founder / producer Allen Sanford.

SpeakEasy Stage curator Jim Lindberg said, "The Jack Daniel's SpeakEasy Stage was such a huge success that of course we have to bring it back this year. This time out we have our good friend the legendary Art Alexakis of Everclear, prolific punk rock singer/songwriter Joey Cape of Lagwagon, Yotam Ben Horin of Useless ID, Dan Kelly from Fortunate Youth and Moi Juarez from Tomorrows Bad Seeds, among many more. Just like last year, the Jack Daniel's SpeakEasy is going to be the place to be all weekend - just keep it in the family!"

The current music lineup for BeachLife Festival is as follows (subject to change):

Friday, May 13

Weezer, 311, Black Pumas, Cold War Kids, Milky Chance, Cannons, Atlas Genius, Jim Lindberg (Pennywise), Long Beach Dub Allstars, The Aggrolites, Hoist the Colors, Tomorrows Bad Seeds (acoustic), Joey Cape (Lagwagon), Velvet Starlings, Yotam Ben Horin (Useless ID)

Saturday, May 14

The Smashing Pumpkins, Vance Joy, Stone Temple Pilots, Capital Cities, Michael Franti & Spearhead, Matisyahu, Sugar Ray, The Record Company, Donavon Frankenreiter, Magic!, Phantom Planet, Art Alexakis (Everclear), Rita Wilson, Jeremy Buck, The Charities, Feed the Kitty

Sunday, May 15

Steve Miller Band, Sheryl Crow, Lord Huron, UB40 feat. Ali Campbell, Joe Russo's Almost Dead, The Allman Betts Band, Ozomatli, Karl Denson's Tiny Universe, ALO, Landon McNamara, Dan Kelly (Fortunate Youth), The Hip Abduction, Cubensis, Wall of Sound, Latch Key Kid

BeachLife will feature music performances on four stages: HighTide Stage (main), LowTide Stage, RipTide Stage and the SpeakEasy Stage. While the first three stages are standard festival-produced stages on the waterfront, the fourth stage, The SpeakEasy Stage, presented by Jack Daniel's, is curated by Pennywise frontman / solo artist / author Jim Lindberg and provides intimate and stripped down acoustic performances from some of punk, surf, and rock's top names.

Philanthropy and Community is ever important to BeachLife Festival. They support many organizations in Southern California's South Bay community and beyond, specifically as it relates to the preservation of beaches and oceans. With the help of the LA Kings and a number of national and local nonprofit organizations, BeachLife will arrange events and onsite activations to drive awareness and raise much needed funding for these important causes. Philanthropic partners include Surfrider, Heal The Bay, Walk With Sally, Life Rolls On, Wyland Foundation, Redondo Beach Education Foundation, Redondo Beach Police Foundation and the Rob Machado Foundation.

While music takes center stage at BeachLife Festival, The Daou SideStage Experience provides foodies the opportunity to be seated onstage (literally) and served a four-course meal by celebrity chefs while their favorite musicians perform. Hailed as the "best restaurant in the South Bay" by the Orange County Register, The Daou SideStage Experience is the first culinary opportunity of its kind, located on the main stage and serviced by a team of award-winning chefs that curate their menus alongside the artists curating their set lists. This is truly a "one-of-a-kind" rock star dining experience. Featured Southern California chefs will be announced in March.

In addition to this 5-star dining experience, BeachLife will offer various food and beverage options including a massive craft beer bar with local LA breweries, and multiple bars, lounges, food vendors, and food trucks across the venue, accessible to all festivalgoers.

BeachLife Festival debuted in 2019 and is Southern California's premier multi-day live music, art, and culinary experience, held on the beach in the South Bay of Los Angeles County. We were lucky enough to grow up in Southern California on the beach, surfing, hanging out with sand between our toes, vibing with friends and living the beach life. Our culture celebrates the power and the beauty of the ocean and coastal resources -- our waves, wind, smell of sea salt, beaches, sand, and wildlife that call this their home.

BeachLife Festival features music acts on four stages, SideStage high-end dining with well-known celebrity chefs, a silent auction benefiting BeachLife's primary charities, and multiple surf and skateboarding components. BeachLife Festival was co-founded by Allen Sanford and Rob Lissner, along with Brand Director and SpeakEasy Stage curator Jim Lindberg (Pennywise / solo artist / author).