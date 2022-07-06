Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Weary Share 'Retreat' From Sophomore LP 'Hush'

Weary release Hush on August 12th 2022.

Jul. 6, 2022  

In a world of unrelenting heartbreak and injustice, where do we turn for solace? "Retreat", the latest single from Newfoundland's Weary deals with the ways that trauma haunts us. "Retreat" is taken from Weary's forthcoming album Hush which is set for release on August 12th.

"Playing on the double meaning of retreat, both a running away and a place of rest, "Retreat" considers how the past continues to haunt us even when we are seeking refuge"" explains Weary's Kate Lahey. "This song deals with my experiences of wrestling with the ways that social injustice and personal loss have collided in my life. It also works through my experience with the ups and downs of healing and recovery from burnout, addictions, and mental health."

Hush explores the quiet spaces that demand we listen a little closer, a little more carefully. Reckoning with the silences that memory leaves behind, Hush tends to the liminal spaces between suffering and hope in order to come to terms with the past and dream the future.

The album follows Weary's 2017 debut Feeling Things; a moody breakthrough that grapples with the blunt edges of resistance: care, joy, and healing. GoldFlakePaint describes the album as "a rare, alluring gem". Feeling Things was nominated for MusicNL's Alternative Album of the Year in 2018. Weary was nominated for MusicNL's Rising Star of the Year in 2018. In 2016, Weary was longlisted for the Borealis Award.

Notable performances include East Coast Music Week Rising Star Stage, Flourish Festival, Bloom Fest, Lawnya Vawnya, Halifax Pop Explosion, Out of Earshot Festival, and MusicNL Week. Weary toured Eastern Canada with Property in Spring 2019. Weary was selected by a jury to participate in the Nickel Film Festival Music Video Incubator Project. Weary was an artist in United Way NL's 2019 United by Song project.

Listen to the new single here:

Upcoming Shows

July 29- 31 Sappyfest, Sackville, NB

Aug 20 The Rockhouse, St John's N.L.- ALBUM LAUNCH Tickets



