Waxahatchee Releases Apple Music Nashville Sessions Feat. MJ Lenderman & Brad Cook

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Waxahatchee, the project of Katie Crutchfield, shares a new 3-song Apple Music Nashville Sessions EP, exclusively available on Apple Music in Spatial Audio. The release, which features collaborators MJ Lenderman and Brad Cook, includes stripped-down versions of highlights from her GRAMMY®-nominated album Tigers Blood, and an affecting cover of Lucinda Williams’ classic “Abandoned.”

In addition to the release, Crutchfield also announces she has curated an event at Willie Nelson’s Luck Ranch in Spicewood, TX taking place on March 14th during SXSW. The line-up features Waxahatchee, Lucinda Williams and her band, Futurebirds, Bill Callahan, Kam Franklin, Brennan Wedl, and other special guests. Tickets will be available here on Friday Dec. 6th at 10am CST.

Tigers Blood is one of 2024’s most critically lauded albums, which earned Crutchfield her first GRAMMY® Awards nomination in the Best Americana Album category. It has landed in the Top 10 on year-end lists at The New Yorker, NPR, Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, Consequence, Stereogum, Paste and more.

Photo Credit: Hannah Corwin

Comments