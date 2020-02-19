Wave Break Premiere Music Video For 'Out Of Breath'

New Jersey-based pop punk/emo band Wave Break have released a music video for their new single "Out Of Breath" via Ghost Killer Entertainment. The video comes just a week and half after the digital release, and the song quickly rose to become their fastest-streaming song on Spotify. The boisterous pop punk track is the band's first release since their 2018 debut EP "Armory," and is a rather personal release for lead vocalist Kelly Barber. Rounded out with bassist Ken Rapsas, Wave Break has underwent multiple lineup changes since their debut EP release. Barber's feelings of frustration fueled the creation of "Out Of Breath," and the result is a dynamic and emo rock powerhouse. The music video is a testament to the band's live energy, highlighting an emotionally-charged performance by Barber. Just their first release of the new year, Wave Break is gearing up to continue on through 2020 with a vast amount of momentum.

Watch the video below!

"Out of Breath is about a general feeling of desperation after friends let you down or

things go wrong, and wanting to come out stronger on the other side. Wave Break had some of those experiences after our EP came out in 2018 and we put that inspiration into this song."

Wave Break is a New Jersey alternative rock band named after overcoming adversity. Fueled by experiences with recent lineup changes amongst other career roadblocks, the band returns with their newest single "Out of Breath" - their most fiery endeavor yet. Vocalist/rhythm guitarist Kelly Barber and bassist Ken Knightly prove that nothing can triumph over pure perseverance. When Wave Break burst onto the scene in late 2017, they very quickly found themselves gaining support from outlets such as idobi Radio, New Noise Magazine, and Alternative Press. They also went on to tour the northeast US as well as perform alongside bands and artists such as Boys of Fall (InVogue Records), Nick Thomas (The Spill Canvas), Secrets (Made In The Shade Records), and Kulick (RCA Records) to name a few.





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You

Wave Break established themselves with their debut 2018 EP "Armory" by spreading messages of strength and vitality, living up to their name. With their signature dynamic sound and new music in the works, they continue with that same sentiment. Wave Break is in it for the long haul.