Watch Ozzy Osbourne and Post Malone's Los Angeles Performance

This past week, OZZY OSBOURNE returned to the stage for the first time in nearly a year when he joined Post Malone to perform their Top Ten Billboard hit "Take What You Want" at two shows in Los Angeles. Things kicked off Thursday (11-21) night when the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and Grammy®-winning singer and songwriter joined Malone for the final 2019 show of his "Runaway Tour" at the Forum in Los Angeles. They were joined by producer and guitarist Andrew Watt. Watch a clip of the "Take What You Want" performance below.

OSBOURNE and Malone followed this with another performance Sunday (11-24) night at ABC's "American Music Awards" at the Microsoft Theatre where they were joined by Travis Scott and Watt who appear on the track. The live television performance marked OSBOURNE's debut performance on the show and his first television performance in more than 10 years.

Look for OSBOURNE to return to the road in May 2020.

Watch the performance clip here:





