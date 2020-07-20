Watch Legendary Performances From Green Day, Rihanna, Nine Inch Nails, and More from Summer Sonic 2020

One of the world's biggest annual music festivals, Summer Sonic, will stream legendary archive live performances on July 22 and 23 for Free via the Summer Sonic YouTube channel: Here.

Day 2 (Thursday, July 23) of the streaming event will present epic sets from Green Day (2012), Nine Inch Nails (2009), Rihanna (2012), The Prodigy (2008), and X JAPAN (2011).

X JAPAN's appearance at Summer Sonic was part of the group's world tour which took them to Asia, Europe, South America, and culminated in New York at Madison Square Garden.

On Thursday, July 23, the Summer Sonic performances will be available for streaming, for 24 hours only beginning at 8:00PM Japan time (4:00AM in Los Angeles, 7:00AM in New York).

Tune-in this Thursday to watch the Summer Sonic festival performances: Here.

