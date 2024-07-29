Watch: Kendra & The Bunnies Releases Official Music Video For 'Girls Girls Girls'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Kendra & the Bunnies has signed with Intercept Music, where her music will now be distributed globally through Universal Music Group and released through Ingrooves Music Group (Virgin Music). This partnership marks a significant milestone in Kendra's career, ensuring her music reaches a broader audience worldwide.

Kendra & the Bunnies has been making waves in the music industry with her unique blend of freestyle rock and pop. For fans of Charli XCX, Chappell Roan, St. Vincent, Olivia Rodrigo, Lorde, and Taylor Swift, Kendra & the Bunnies offers a refreshing and dynamic addition to your playlist.

Her latest release, the official music video for the LGBTQ+ anthem "Girls Girls Girls" from her album "with the Politics of Kendra," has been receiving rave reviews and capturing the hearts of fans everywhere.

"Kendra & the Bunnies has done it again with her vibrant and empowering new music video for 'Girls Girls Girls.' This anthem is a joyous celebration of love, diversity, and the freedom to express one's true self." -Music City Melodies.

Kendra's single "Easy Reader," the first release from her album "with the Politics of Kendra," peaked at #64 on the Pop iTunes Chart on January 16, 2024, showcasing her growing influence and popularity. The album currently has over 640K streams on Spotify.

This year, Kendra & the Bunnies has been nominated for six Josie Music Awards, a testament to her talent and dedication. She is a two-time Josie Music Award winner, having won Artist of the Year (Multi-Genre) in 2021 and Artist of the Year (Pop) in 2022. Kendra will be attending this year's awards show, where she hopes to add more accolades to her impressive list of achievements.

In addition to her new partnership and recent music video release, Kendra & the Bunnies has also been a frequent guest on the Grateful Dead Sirius XM channel this Spring and Summer, appearing on the Big Steve Parish Show. Her presence on the show has further solidified her status as a rising star in the music scene.

Beyond her music career, Kendra & the Bunnies is a passionate advocate for human rights. Kendra has expressed her deep concern over recent legislative actions, stating, "We should let women+ make their own decisions when it comes to their bodies. Reflecting on the fact that my home state of Texas recently banned abortion outright, it makes me realize how scary and sad it is that lawmakers can effectively decide a person's future." Kendra encourages people to research, vote, and stand up for their beliefs, using her platform to promote progressive change.

About Kendra & the Bunnies:

Kendra Muecke of Kendra & the Bunnies is a freestyle rock-loving pop artist, singer-songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist. Kendra has released numerous albums, EPs, and singles centered around the themes of self-love and shared understanding. She is deeply involved in The Recording Academy as a Grammy Voting Member, GRAMMY U mentor, GrammyNEXT member (2022), and serves on the Recording Academy Los Angeles Chapter Foundation Committee ('22-present).

Kendra is also a graduate of Pepperdine University (Bachelor of Fine Arts, Theatre Arts) and has studied at the Musicians Institute (Independent Artist Program) and the Blair School of Music, Vanderbilt University. In her community, Kendra is an active member of the Junior League of Los Angeles, where she serves as the digital communications and marketing co-chair and has participated on the public policy committee.

For more information, visit www.kendraandthebunnies.com and follow Kendra & the Bunnies on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, Threads, YouTube and Spotify.

