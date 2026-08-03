GREGG ALLMAN Documentary to Screen at Rock Venues Nationwide

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A documentary chronicling the life of Gregg Allman is set to expand its screenings beyond conventional theaters, moving instead into rock performance venues across the country.

OFFERING SPECIAL ROADSHOW SCREENINGS FROM SEPTEMBER 1, 2026 THROUGH DECEMBER 8, 2027 (Gregg Allman'S 80TH BIRTHDAY)

The acclaimed new documentary exploring the life and music of Allman Brothers Band co-founder and American icon Gregg Allman will be shown on big screens in performing arts centers with high-fidelity sound systems beginning September 1 in Seattle, WA.

Exclusive Q&A sessions with Allman's close friend and longtime manager Michael Lehman begin at Aspen, CO's Wheeler Opera House on September 2.

$2 from tickets sold for all screenings will benefit the Gregg Allman Scholarship Funds or a local charitable organization dedicated to supporting live music.

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